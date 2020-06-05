State Employees Per Newsom: We Want You to Work From Home

By

Newsom: Keep State Employees Working from home

Scott Lay, The Nooner, 6/5/20

STATE EMPLOYEES: In the Bee, Wes Venteicher reports that, while state offices reopened Wednesday, Governor Newsom’s administration has asked most state agencies to target having 75% of employees where its possible to continue to telework.

A section of California code generally requires state offices to be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., so departments “should have a minimum level of staffing to direct members of the public and conduct state business,” she said in the email.

[Human Resources Department Director Eraina] Ortega’s guidance comes three weeks after Newsom laid the groundwork for a future in which state government greatly expands telework — an idea that has been around for 30 years but never seriously adopted.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a massive experiment in telework and allowed state managers, led by the Government Operations Agency, to rethink business processes,” Newsom’s May 14 budget proposal says. “This transformation will allow for expanded long-term telework strategies, increased modernization and delivery of government services online, reconfigured office space, reduced leased space, and when possible, flexible work schedules for employees.”

The “future of work” for state employees is mixed for Sacramento. It will mean less traffic, more available parking, and fewer vehicle miles meaning fewer emissions. However, it could be devastating for many small local businesses who count on state employees. In particular, coffee shops/stands, restaurants (including food trucks that routinely park next to agencies), and various others. These businesses have already been hit hard by the shutdown over the two-and-a-half months. I hope not, but fear that it is the final nail in the coffin for some.