State Funding To Alleviate Doctor Shortage In Jeopardy

California has a doctor shortage—and the State is subsidizing their work in “under utilized” areas of the State. Translated that means where doctors can not make money. Instead of fixing that problem, allowing for higher reimbursement, Sacramento wants to control where doctors work. Now the Brown Administration has a $2 billion deficit—actually the deficit will be closer to $10o billion—so doctor allowances will be cut and patients will be harmed—while Brown spends billions for trains and buses (which are losing riders), animal corridors so a fox can cross over a freeway, safely.

Brown gives our water to fish and finances to foxes—while people are hurting. What else would you expect of a Democrat that “cares” about the poor and middle class.

“California’s shortage of primary care doctors will likely get worse, particularly in the Central Valley and Inland Empire. $55 million worth of federal and private grants for medical residencies in underserved areas is expiring. A deal for the state to step in is also in jeopardy.

The state agreed last year to make up for some of the lost funding for primary care doctors, starting with $33 million in this next budget, but the Brown administration wants to cut that funding, due to a projected $2 billion deficit.

A representative of Guv Brown said to the State Senate we can not afford the doctors—but, he did not note, we can afford bike lanes, and fish. Fish first, people last—the slogan of Jerry Brown.