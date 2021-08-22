By

A judge has taken away the right of California voters to pass ballot measures. Instead, as long as the legislature could possibly pass legislation, then the people can not. Our right to Recall corrupt, incompetent or vile office holders is also at stake in a August 27 hearing before an Obama appointed judge. Between the corrupt elections (sending live ballots to 440,000 dead people and people who out of State IS corrupt), forcing us to take experimental drugs, wearing of worthless mask, high taxes and the killing of whole industries, California has become the Cuba of the West Coast.

State Judge Rules Prop. 22 Covering Rideshare Drivers Unconstitutional

by Reuters, 8/21/21

A 2020 ballot measure that exempted ride-share and food delivery drivers from a state labor law is unconstitutional, a California judge ruled on Friday, as it infringes on the legislature’s power to set workplace standards.

The ballot measure aimed to cement app-based food delivery and ride-hail drivers’ status as independent contractors, not employees.

Gig economy companies such as Uber, Lyft, Doordash and Instacart were pushing to keep drivers’ independent contractor status, albeit with additional benefits.

However, in a ruling, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch wrote that the measure, known as Proposition 22, was unconstitutional.

“It limits the power of a future legislature to define app-based drivers as workers subject to workers’ compensation law”, making the entire measure unenforceable, the judge wrote.