By

Here is another example of Democrats protecting lawbreakers and demanding that criminals be allowed to commit more crimes. Under Federal law when an illegal alien is released from prison they are turned over to ICE for deportation. They are criminals. Under the law they must be deported. The Democrats have an excuse: coronavirus.. That has nothing to do with their deportation, but sounds good, to them. ““When the health of Californians in custody is at risk, that puts the health of all Californians at risk,” said Assemblyman Rob Bonta, an Oakland Democrat leading the effort. “Once a Californian has paid their debt to society … they’ve earned their release from state prison or a jail, they should be released back to their community, back to their family, and not be funneled into Trump’s deportation machine … where they can be sent to circumstances where their health and life are put at risk.” Want to limit the spreading of the virus? Deport the illegal aliens released from prison immediately to their home country. End of problem and issue.

State Lawmakers Urge Newsom to Stop Transferring People in Prison to ICE in Pandemic

Tyche Hendricks, KQED, 7/6/20

Dozens of state lawmakers called on Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday to stop California prison officials from transferring people to federal immigration detention during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter signed by 44 members of the state Senate and Assembly — as well as 18 local elected officials, including Mayor Libby Schaaf of Oakland and Mayor Michael Tubbs of Stockton — the political leaders said ending the transfers is urgently needed to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 between detention systems in California.

“When the health of Californians in custody is at risk, that puts the health of all Californians at risk,” said Assemblyman Rob Bonta, an Oakland Democrat leading the effort. “Once a Californian has paid their debt to society … they’ve earned their release from state prison or a jail, they should be released back to their community, back to their family, and not be funneled into Trump’s deportation machine … where they can be sent to circumstances where their health and life are put at risk.”

Sponsored

The request came as COVID-19 is raging through both the California prison system and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities. In California, as of Monday, a total of 5,346 people in the state prison system and 949 state prison staff have been diagnosed with the virus. In addition, 2,742 people in ICE detention have tested positive for COVID-19, along with 45 ICE employees — and scores of private prison workers — at detention centers nationally, including more than 200 people who have been sickened at ICE facilities in California.

Non-citizen immigrants, even those with longstanding, legal permanent residence, can be subject to deportation if they have a criminal record. Immigration officials commonly issue a “detainer,” requesting that prison officials notify them when an incarcerated immigrant is set to be released.

Last week Ralph Diaz, the head of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, said in a state Senate hearing that his agency does inform ICE of incarcerated immigrants’ release dates, and coordinates a transfer to ICE agents who take the person into custody. He said he had no plan to end the practice, which he said was the same way that CDCR responds to a hold placed by any other law enforcement agency.

But in their letter to Newsom, Bonta and the other lawmakers said California is under no legal obligation to assist the federal government with deportations, and the governor and CDCR can end the policy.

Newsom’s office did not respond to a request for comment by press time.

Immigrant advocates said Monday that transfers from CDCR are the primary way that people are being taken into ICE custody in California since the start of the pandemic. CDCR transferred 575 people to ICE between Jan. 1 to May 13, according to Angela Chan, policy director for the San Francisco-based Asian Law Caucus.

Chan said she is aware of only one instance this year in which a person was released from state prison and not picked up by ICE — that’s the case of Chanthon Bun, a Cambodian refugee who was set free from San Quentin prison last week. On the day of his release, Bun went for a COVID-19 test and found out he had been infected inside the prison. If he had been transferred to ICE custody, he would have taken the virus with him.