State Laws Affect Citywide Crackdown on Crime

State Laws Affect Citywide Crackdown

Posted By: Elizabeth Zelidon, Action News, 8/31/18

REDDING, Calif – In 2011, AB 109 transferred nearly 45,000 felons from the state prison system to local jail facilities.

However, the Redding Police Department wants to reinforce that local jails were not designed to house criminals on a long-term basis.

“There are numerous people inside the Shasta County Jail right now that are serving multi-year sentences, and that jail was never designed for that,” said Redding Chief of Police Roger Moore. “Now it’s effectively being used as a prison.”

Since AB 109 was passed, the City of Redding has seen a sharp 18.95 percent increase in property and violent crimes.

Action News Now obtained these charts from the Redding Police that show a 36 percent increase in robbery incidents over the last decade, and a 114 percent increase in vehicle thefts.With the addition of proposition 47 in 2014, a number of serious crimes were reclassified and downgraded from felonies to misdemeanors. Proposition 57 in 2016, allows the state to provide for the early release of up to 30,000 criminals convicted of “non-violent” felonies.

Officers seem to be arresting the same people on a daily basis.

“Arresting the same guy 20 and 30 times, and he keeps being let out right after you arrest him,” said Community Activist Dale Ball. “I honestly don’t know how they can go to work each day and deal with that.”

After years of seeing this upward trend, many residents are frustrated, but they say they’re grateful for the work officers in the city are doing with the current situation.

Instead, both police and residents agree the county just needs jail space.

“We desperately need more jail space, and make a statement that if these folks are arrested and that they will at least stay until arraignment and to see a judge,” Moore said.