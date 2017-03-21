By

If you company bids on building the “Wall”, AB 946 will stop government pension plans from investing in your company. The next step is, if your company or ANT of your officers donate to Trump or the Republican Party, it is not eligible for pension investments. In combination, what stops Sacramento or San Fran Democrats to say that if your company donates to Republicans or bids on ANT Federal government program, it is not eligible to bid on California or city programs? That is how totalitarianism works—use the public tax dollars to punish your political opponents. Of course the rest of the nation could stop for one week going to the movies or buying products made in California. Iowa does not need California fruit—they can buy Mexican fruit, cheaper, instead. “Assembly Bill 946 — the Resist the Wall Act — was co-authored by Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, D-San Diego, and Assemblymen Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, and Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella. “The state’s contracting and investment practices should reflect the values of our state,” Gonzalez Fletcher said. “It’s clear the people of California don’t want to invest in the hateful values that the Trump wall represents.” Ting called the wall that would separate the U.S. and Mexico a “Wall of Shame.” These Democrats are calling for economic warfare among the States. Guess they have not heard of the results of the 2016 presidential election.

State Legislators Want Pension Funds To Divest From Border Wall Project

By City News Service, KPBS, 3/20/17

A San Diego state legislator and two other Assembly members have introduced a bill that would require California’s pension funds to divest from companies involved in building the border wall championed by President Donald Trump.

“It is counterproductive to invest in projects that will not serve the best interest of all Californians,” Garcia said.

The bill would require the California Public Employee Retirement System and the California State Teachers Retirement System to liquidate within one year any investments in companies involved in the construction of the wall. The funds are the two largest of their type in the U.S.

The pension funds would also be required to report to the Legislature and the governor by Jan. 1, 2019, with a list of companies from which they have liquidated investments or plan to do so.

More than 600 companies from around the country have expressed interest in taking part in wall construction, having responded to a solicitation from the federal government, according to multiple news reports.

Among them are KBR, U.S. Concrete, Fluor and Martin Marietta, all publicly traded. Roughly 20 interested firms are located in the San Diego area.

The Berkeley City Council last week voted to stop doing business with companies working on the wall, while reports indicate that officials in Oakland are considering a similar move.