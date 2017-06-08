State-level single-payer healthcare faces death by sticker-shock

By

Congratulations, the Democrats in the State Senate passed a bill to give illegal aliens FREE health care, force the taxpayers of the nation to pay for half of it and then decide not to determine how to fully pay the $400 billion a year cost—or even if there will be doctors or hospitals to handle the sick—in California. One third of doctors will no longer take Medicaid patients—in California under this plan that means at least 13 million CAN not have a doctor. “About 65 percent of California adults support the Senate bill — until they realize it would require up to $200 billion in new taxes. The architects of the law suggest a new 15 percent payroll tax to pay for the program. Once they learn the facts, support plummets to 42 percent, according to a recent poll from the Public Policy Institute of California. That 42% believe they will not have to pay for the free health care—not realizing that millions of jobs will leave the State because businesses could no longer operate—oh and they get to pay a minimum of 15% EXTRA on their paycheck to the State. Nothing is free—but to economic illiterates they do not know any different.

by Sally Pipes, contributor, Washington Examiner, 6/7/17

Californians and New Yorkers could soon discover just how expensive “free” healthcare really is.

On June 1, California’s Senate passed the Healthy California Act by a vote of 23-14. If it passes the State Assembly, the bill will create a single-payer healthcare system that charges no premiums, co-pays, or deductibles. In mid-May, New York’s State Assembly approved its own single-payer overhaul (the New York Health Act) and sent it to the State Senate.

Each bill would replace employer-based and individual insurance, as well as state and federal coverage, with a single public program covering all residents, including undocumented immigrants.

One might think a government healthcare takeover would be an easy sell for liberal voters in California and New York. But even blue-state residents aren’t willing to accept the stratospheric costs of socialized medicine.

About 65 percent of California adults support the Senate bill — until they realize it would require up to $200 billion in new taxes. The architects of the law suggest a new 15 percent payroll tax to pay for the program.

Once they learn the facts, support plummets to 42 percent, according to a recent poll from the Public Policy Institute of California.

Don’t expect New Yorkers to rally behind single-payer after getting a look at their price tag, either. The New York Health Act could raise taxes by $226 billion in 2019 alone — more than quadrupling the state’s current tax burden.

As lawmakers in California and New York will soon learn, even progressives balk at handing nearly one-sixth of their earnings in exchange for “free” healthcare.

Sally Pipes (@sallypipes) is a contributor to the Washington Examiner’s Beltway Confidential blog. She is president, CEO and Thomas W. Smith fellow in health care policy at the Pacific Research Institute.