By

The 118 freeway takes you from the San Fernando Valley to Simi Valley. It is called the Reagan Freeway. The 90 freeway, from the 405 to Marina Del Rey still have a small plaque showing the name of this portion of the freeway is the Richard M. Nixon Freeway—the name has been taken off in all records, it is now called the Marina Freeway. Both were Californians. Now the Democrats are looking at calling the 134 freeway, which goes from the Glendale area to Pasadena, the “Obama freeway”—the problem is, no one would believe it exists, since so much of what he said was untrue. It will be a weak freeway, needing propping up. “The 134 Freeway between the Glendale (2) and Foothill (210) freeways would be designated the “President Barack H. Obama Freeway.” The 44th president began his college education in California, attending Occidental College in Eagle Rock from 1979 to 1981. He lived in Pasadena during his sophomore year, where he traveled the 134 Freeway from his apartment to the campus.” Seriously, who cares—he brought us $10 trillion in debt, a lose of respect for the nation world wide—in a few years the 134 will be like the 90—a small plaque reminding us of a failed President.

State Looks At Naming 134 Freeway For Obama

A Senate committee will consider a bill to name a segment of the Ventura (134) Freeway after Barack Obama, who studied at Occidental College

By SoCal Patch, 5/1/17

LOS ANGELES, CA — A resolution to name a segment of the Ventura (134) Freeway near Occidental College after Barack Obama, who attended the school for several years, is set to be heard by the state Senate’s Appropriations Committee a week from Monday.

SCR 8, co-authored by Sen. Anthony J. Portantino, D-La Canada Flintridge, recently was passed by the Senate Transportation Committee.

The 134 Freeway between the Glendale (2) and Foothill (210) freeways would be designated the “President Barack H. Obama Freeway.”

The 44th president began his college education in California, attending Occidental College in Eagle Rock from 1979 to 1981. He lived in Pasadena during his sophomore year, where he traveled the 134 Freeway from his apartment to the campus.

“I am excited by the support this appropriate freeway naming has garnered in Sacramento and across California,” Portantino said. “President Obama left office with significantly high approval ratings for his eight terrific years of service to our country. President Obama’s leadership and years as a District 25 resident played a significant role in determining his future and tremendous legacy.”

He said he was “very grateful to the residents of my district for suggesting the idea for naming the 134 for our former president.”

Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez, whose district includes Eagle Rock, is a principal co-author on the resolution.