State Makes it EASIER for Illegal Marijuana Sales—Loss of Revenues

We were told that each community would be allowed to make its owns rules and regulations on the sale of recreational marijuana. Like other ballot measures, they lied. The State of California seeing many cities banning the home delivery of marijuana is now outlawing those rules and setting up statewide rules. The delivery service for marijuana will now be able to deliver legal and illegal marijuana. Marijuana that is taxed and marijuana that has no tax and nor brick and mortar building, high permit fees, etc. The delivery person will have legal and illegal marijuana—one very expensive and the other fairly cheap—which do you think the customers will buy? The Governor is extorting your city to create high rise, high density housing, even when the local community votes against it. Now, the State has decided to really help the drug cartels by selling non taxed marijuana and the cops will have no way of knowing the difference. Corruption? Sacramento has learned how to abuse the taxpayers and legal businesses in so many ways. Ready to call yourself a Texan?

Home Cannabis Delivery Now Legal Anywhere In California, Even Areas That Ban Sales

Julia Mitric , Capitol Public Radio, 1/18/19

Getting legal cannabis delivered in California is now only a phone call away, even if you live in a city or county that banned commercial cannabis businesses after voters approved Prop 64 .

State lawyers gave final approval Wednesday to a regulation allowing home cannabis deliveries statewide, regardless of local bans on sales. The rule by the Bureau of Cannabis Control was welcomed by Kimberly Cargile, a longtime medical cannabis advocate and Sacramento dispensary owner.

When California voters approved the legalization of medical cannabis and later recreational cannabis in 2016, “they anticipated that they would have safe and legal access to cannabis,” Cargile said.

She argued that local governments that banned legal cannabis didn’t deter patients and recreational consumers from accessing it elsewhere.

“They’re going to access it off the streets,” she said. “They’re going to be accessing herbs and products that aren’t regulated, aren’t taxed, aren’t part of the licensed system and aren’t necessarily shown to be safe.”

Cities that banned commercial cannabis opposed the rule.

“Voters approved Prop. 64 with the understanding that local authority to regulate cannabis in a way that is best for their communities would be preserved,” said Carolyn Coleman, Executive Director of the League of California Cities .

Chief David Swing, president of the California Police Chiefs Association said allowing home deliveries anywhere in California will make enforcement of the complex industry more difficult.