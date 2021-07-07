State of California Declaration: Animals Know How to READ—Not a Joke

Question: Why did the chicken cross the road? In California the answer is that the State of California is paying at least $7 million for a bridge, so the chicken and mountain lion can cross. One great problem—neither the chicken nor mountain lion can read. So, does Newsom have money squirreled away in his budget to teach animals to read, so they can cross a bridge? Will he put up signs along the way, through the mountains >Bridge this way”?

Our kids are forced to attend failed government schools—will private schools be established to teach mountain lions to read? Only in California, do drug induced, pot high government officials think animals will read a sign guiding them to a bridge—for the purpose of crossing over.

I want a drug test done on everyone connected with this project—and a mental exam. Seriously, maybe Dr. Doolittle is real and he can talk to the animals.