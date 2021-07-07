State of California Declaration: Animals Know How to READ—Not a Joke

Question: Why did the chicken cross the road? In California the answer is that the State of California is paying at least $7 million for a bridge, so the chicken and mountain lion can cross. One great problem—neither the chicken nor mountain lion can read. So, does Newsom have money squirreled away in his budget to teach animals to read, so they can cross a bridge? Will he put up signs along the way, through the mountains >Bridge this way”?
Our kids are forced to attend failed government schools—will private schools be established to teach mountain lions to read? Only in California, do drug induced, pot high government officials think animals will read a sign guiding them to a bridge—for the purpose of crossing over.
I want a drug test done on everyone connected with this project—and a mental exam. Seriously, maybe Dr. Doolittle is real and he can talk to the animals.
Animal crossings coming to California
Emily Hoeven, CalMatters, 7/6/21
A rendering of the Liberty Canyon Wildlife Crossing. Photo courtesy of National Wildlife Federation/Living Habitats
Picture this: You’re whizzing down Highway 101 while mountain lions, deer, rabbits, lizards and other animals meander on paths 17 feet above your head. This seemingly fantastical vision recently got a step closer to reality when Newsom signed a budget that includes $7 million to help build the Liberty Canyon Wildlife Crossing, a bridge that would allow animals to safely cross the 10-lane freeway that cuts through the Santa Monica Mountains and roars with 300,000 cars each day, CalMatters’ Marissa Garcia reports. The budget includes another $54.5 million for similar projects across the state, though many of them have yet to be identified. The Liberty Canyon crossing illustrates both the challenges and promise of such endeavors: It’s facing financial and architectural hurdles, but is also likely California’s best shot of bringing an isolated, inbred population of mountain lions back from near-certain extinction.
- Tiffany Yap, senior scientist at the Center for Biological Diversity in San Francisco: “What they need is genetic connectivity, and so Liberty Canyon will provide more opportunities for outside mountain lions to come in and really give that gene pool a boost and diversity.”
C’mon Steven – you live in the area and see the articles in the local “The Acorn” paper that comment on the mountain lion fatalities as they attempt to cross. The 101 and 118 freeways as they migrate to the Santa Monica Mountains…
This is one topic that I think you’re taking the wrong position on…