State Of Emergency Declared In Yuba County Due To Illegal Marijuana Farms

This is a story, if you believe it, about law enforcement closing down illegal marijuana grows. That is true, but NOT the story. Now that marijuana is legal in California the State and local governments want to maximize their revenues—so they will be going after the illegal grows, places they have known about for years and done nothing.

“The sheriff’s office is being overwhelmed by indoor and outdoor illegal pot grows on public and private lands.

It says the county does not have the staff nor budget to handle the problem.

The declaration says the grows are nearly all non-compliant

The emergency declaration approved by Yuba Supervisors Thursday says the county’s sheriff’s with the county’s pot cultivation policies, leading to problems including fire hazards, pesticide use, and trash.”

Now that it is legal government will try to close down the illegal grows. Why didn’t they do this last year?