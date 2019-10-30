By

Congratulations to the incoming State Senator for the 28th District, Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez! She could take the seat of she wanted. Only the term limits are holding her back. If she stays in the Assembly, she can serve till 2024. If she goes to the Senate, she can only serve to 2022. Yesterday, it was announced that Senator Jeff Stone was taking a position with the U.S. Department of Labor. He is resigning from the Senate immediately. That means there will be a Special Election, possibly in conjunction with the March primary. This is a 1.5% GOP district, which means unless we screw it up, it should stay in GOP hands, Assemblywoman Melendez is qualified, a good fund raiser, has lots of name ID and respected among Republicans throughout the District and the State. She has stood up to the grifters in the Party and willing to lose leadership position to keep her ethics and values as her guiding star. The bigger problem is that in 2022 we will have redistricting—and that is the wild card her. While he may not say thins, one factor in pushing Stone to take the Labor position is that he may be put in a Democrat district in 2022 and did not want that fight. It should be noted that Sen. Stone was a vocal voice for common sense, responsible government and a true representative of the people—he will be missed in Sacramento and in his District.

Photo courtesy of DonkeyHotey, flickr

State Sen. Jeff Stone to resign after accepting Department of Labor job

By Jeff Horseman, Press-Enterprise, 10/30/19

State Sen. Jeff Stone, R-La Quinta, will resign from office Friday, Nov. 1, to take a job with the U.S. Department of Labor, his campaign announced Wednesday, Oct. 30.

Stone will be the department’s western regional director, overseeing Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon and Washington.

“I am deeply honored to be appointed by the President and look forward to continuing my public service in this new and exciting position,” Stone said in a news release. “The nation under President Trump is experiencing unprecedented economic growth that requires a highly trained and skilled workforce. I look forward to supporting Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia to advance the Department’s mission of fostering the training of America’s workforce and protecting the interests of America’s wage earners, job seekers, and retirees.”

“I will always be grateful to the people of Riverside County for having granted me the opportunity to represent them and be a voice for our shared values.”

A former Temecula city councilman and Riverside County supervisor, Stone was first elected to the 28th state Senate District in 2014 and re-elected in 2018.

The district encompasses southwest Riverside County as well as the Coachella Valley.

Stone’s seat could be filled via a special election. One candidate interested in replacing him is Temecula City Councilman Matt Rahn, who said he already has Stone’s endorsement.

Rahn said Stone reached out to him and that he can bring to Sacramento a strong record on issues like public safety, transportation and homelessness.

“It was important for me to be able to maintain the kind of leadership and representation the 28th Senate District deserves,” said Rahn, who earlier filed papers to run for Rep. Duncan Hunter’s congressional seat before withdrawing from the race.

Another possible candidate is Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez, R-Lake Elsinore, whose district overlaps at points with Stone’s.

She sent a cryptic tweet about Stone’s announcement: “Congrats to my friend Senator Jeff Stone, who took an appointment to serve as the Western Regional Director of the United States Department of Labor,” she tweeted. “Guess we’re going to have to fill that open seat…more on that a bit later.”