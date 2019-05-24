The Republican Party in the State Senate is working hard to be heard and to be effective. Sen. Mike Morrell has been pushing legislation to help veterans. There is little promotion in the media and activists must be on the right blog sites or email list to find out about great legislation. The California Political News and Views will provide our readers with Legislative Alerts—starting next week. But, in honor of Memorial Day, thought you should see this today.
Tomorrow my wife and I are going to visit the traveling Viet Nam Memorial that is in Simi Valley for a few days. This is a good time to remember those who sacrificed to allow us to keep our freedoms. Freedoms are great—but you have to use them.
|State Senate Advances Sen. Morrell’s Legislation to Provide Financial Relief to Disabled Veterans
|SACRAMENTO – The state senate has passed a package of bills authored by Senator Mike Morrell (R-Rancho Cucamonga), both aimed at providing financial relief to California’s disabled veterans. “When veterans return home, they should have every chance to find favorable working and living conditions, especially when their physical abilities have been impacted by their time in the service,” said Morrell. “As costs continue to rise in California, property taxes should be the least of their concerns and they should also be able to pursue the best employment opportunities available.” SB 500 would increase higher education opportunities for this community by creating a program through the California Department of Veterans Affairs (CalVet) that extends housing and tuition assistance to disabled veterans pursuing graduate-level college degrees. Many veterans are often unable to perform the same jobs they had in the Armed Services, due to disabilities. SB 500 will ensure they can stand out in a competitive job market. SB 562 would help disabled veterans keep up with California’s high cost of living by increasing the current basic property tax exemption for this group. The median home price in California is approximately $540,000. Property taxes for a home this value exceed more than $5,000 per year. Morrell is also a co-author of SB 663, which would exempt veteran’s service organizations such as Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and the American Legion from property taxes on their properties that are used in the service of veterans. The bills unanimously passed the senate and will next be considered in the state assembly.
|# # #
|Senator Mike Morrell represents the 23rd Senate District in the California Legislature, which includes portions of San Bernardino, Riverside, and Los Angeles counties. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Profile