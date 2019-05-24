State Senate Advances Sen. Morrell’s Legislation to Provide Financial Relief to Disabled Veterans

The Republican Party in the State Senate is working hard to be heard and to be effective. Sen. Mike Morrell has been pushing legislation to help veterans. There is little promotion in the media and activists must be on the right blog sites or email list to find out about great legislation. The California Political News and Views will provide our readers with Legislative Alerts—starting next week. But, in honor of Memorial Day, thought you should see this today.

Tomorrow my wife and I are going to visit the traveling Viet Nam Memorial that is in Simi Valley for a few days. This is a good time to remember those who sacrificed to allow us to keep our freedoms. Freedoms are great—but you have to use them.