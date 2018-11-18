By

We are now down to ten members of the State Senate. I have known Mike Morrell for many years, since before he was a Member of the Legislature. Morrell has a moral and spiritual foundation. Importantly, he is a great communicator to his constituents and the people of California. Thought you would like to see a really good report to the people.

A lot of different groups were a part of this process. Over 500 pastors came to the capitol and were engaged in this work, along with congregations across the state. These alerts intended to provide information and guidance on how to interact most effectively with the legislature and, particularly, through the policy committees. It is the grassroots efforts that either killed bills or got the Guv to veto them. We are still making a difference—it takes hard work, information and a willingness to stand up. I am with Senator Morrell, are you?

State Senator Mike Morrell Legislative Update

Dear Friends,

State Senator Mike Morrell, 11/19/18

What a year. Now that the governor has finished deciding the fate of hundreds of bills on his desk, I want to give you a final update on this past legislative session.

First, thank you again to everyone for your involvement. Throughout this year, my office has provided legislative updates through these Action Alerts. With the input of several pastors wanting to get involved at the capitol, we set a goal of stopping up to five bills – several of which would erode religious liberty – and we have now reached that goal. In fact, with your help, six bills were stopped.

On the final day to sign or veto bills, the governor rejected SB 320 (Leyva, D-Chino) , which would have made the abortion pill available at all public colleges and universities in California. While we remain vigilant as signs indicate the bill may come back next year, we nevertheless celebrate this victory.

In my last update, I also highlighted AB 186 (Eggman, D-Stockton) , which would have allowed San Francisco to establish government-sanctioned clinics where drug users could legally inject themselves without getting help to fight their addiction. The governor vetoed this bill too.

These two measures add to four others that did not make it into law thanks to grassroots efforts like yours:

AB 569 (Gonzalez Fletcher, D-San Diego) – Would have limited the ability of faith-based groups to run their organizations in keeping with their beliefs. It was vetoed by the governor.

– Would have limited the ability of faith-based groups to run their organizations in keeping with their beliefs. It was vetoed by the governor. AB 2756 (Medina, D-Riverside) – Would have required more data collection on homeschool families. After nearly three hours of public comment, the bill failed – not even earning a motion for a vote.

– Would have required more data collection on homeschool families. After nearly three hours of public comment, the bill failed – not even earning a motion for a vote. AB 2926 (Eggman, D-Stockton) – Would have created a committee to consider further regulation of homeschooling. It was never presented for a vote.

– Would have created a committee to consider further regulation of homeschooling. It was never presented for a vote. AB 2943 (Low, D-Silicon Valley) – Would have made it fraud to offer the option of paid counseling to adults questioning their sexuality. On the final day of the legislative session the bill was pulled from consideration by the author.

A lot of different groups were a part of this process. Over 500 pastors came to the capitol and were engaged in this work, along with congregations across the state. These alerts intended to provide information and guidance on how to interact most effectively with the legislature and, particularly, through the policy committees.

In recent years, it has not always been easy to see legislative victories in this area, but successes over the past several months show that when we exercise our civic responsibility as you did, we can begin reversing the course of our state. I am grateful for your attentiveness and steadfast efforts!

In appreciation,

Senator Mike Morrell

P.S. – Remarks by past leaders in our history can be instructive as we communicate our own ideas today. In the film Darkest Hour, Gary Oldman portrays Winston Churchill in the early days of World War II. The movie includes portions of Churchill’s famous “We Shall Fight on the Beaches” speech delivered to parliament. I recommend checking out that clip here – especially the final 3 minutes.