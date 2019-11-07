By

State Senator Toni Atkins says California will Remain Committed to Paris Climate Agreement—Which Means Nothing

Written by Michael Palomba, San Diego News Desk, 11/6/19

Back in 2017, President Trump made good his campaign promise to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accord, and the formal withdrawal process started on Monday. However, California Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins doesn’t seem to understand that.

On Monday, the same day that the withdrawal process officially began, Atkins vowed that California will remain committed to the non-binding and ineffectual Paris Accord.

She issued the following statement:

“From raging wildfires to sea level rise along our California coastline, climate change is an undeniable reality, and it is extremely disheartening that the federal administration has decided to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement. Here in California – which will participate in the 2020 UN Climate Change Conference in Scotland – we believe in the tenets of that pact, and remain committed to our goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and increasing renewable energy sources. Climate change threatens everything from the air we breathe to our military assets – we can’t, and we won’t, back away from the kinds of improvements and policies that will keep our planet, and our communities, healthy.”

The statement is more symbolic than anything else, as California has no say over international agreements.

California is no stranger to losing to the federal government regarding climate issues. Recently, several automakers sided with the Trump administration on revoking California’s ability to set its own fuel economy standards.