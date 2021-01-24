State Senator Weiner trying to legalize hard drugs

By

Visit San Fran, Santa Cruz or a few other areas of the State, drugs are everywhere and accepted. In San Fran the government actually gives drugs to the homes and free needles to those who want to overdose. More people have died, by a factor of four, in San Fran from drug overdoses than of the virus. “Senate Bill 57 creates “safe injection sites” where drug addicts can use illicit drugs under medical supervision. Senate Bill 73 lowers the criminal penalties on users and dealers of heroin, opiates or opium derivatives, salts, cannabis, phencyclidine (PCP), and other dangerous drugs. Still promised, but not yet introduced, is a bill Wiener says will legalize all psychedelic drugs such as LSD and magic mushrooms.

WEINER: Anti-drug laws are racist

To a crazy Democrat, not killing people with drugs is a racist policy! What is he smoking or using? So, to him crack in the black neighbors, heroin in white neighborhoods fentanyl in every neighborhood is a good thing. While Sen. Weiner opposes the death penalty for murderers, he supports killing innocent babies, black, white and young people via drugs. He is a sick person.

California state senator trying to legalize hard drugs

Greg Burt, Press California, 1/22/22

Wiener insists America’s war on drugs has not only failed to eliminate illegal drug use and addiction, but drug criminalization is racist because drug laws disproportionately harm “black and brown communities” by increasing their incarceration rates.

“The War on Drugs and mass incarceration are policy and public health failures,” Wiener said in a recent press release.

But for others, who admit the country’s efforts to curb the use of harmful drugs via law enforcement hasn’t solved the problem, legalizing deadly drugs defies logic. This is especially baffling in California, where state legislators pride themselves on banning products and services that are much less dangerous.

‘Safe’ injection sites have poor track record

Safe injection sites, as proposed by SB 57, are not new. Australia and Canada have been operating centers for years, but not without problems. “Safe injection sites have not delivered on their promises and have caused a significant increase in trash, crime, and disorder,” writes Christopher Rufo with the Heritage Foundation.

Philadelphia was planning on opening the nation’s first safe injection site, but last week the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit ruled that the injection center violated a federal statute dubbed the “crack house” law.

This law, passed in the 1980s, outlawed establishing any location to unlawfully use controlled substances. But according to Philadelphia Inquirer, the new Biden administration is expected to ease up on enforcement, especially if Biden’s choice to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, California’s Attorney General Xavier Becerra, is approved.

Removes mandatory jail time for drug dealers

Last July, Becerra joined a multistate amicus brief supporting Philadelphia case to open its illegal drugs injection site.

Now back to SB 73. Read Wiener’s public pronouncements supporting SB 73 and you will see he is trying to mislead people on what the bill does. He says the bill will end mandatory minimum sentencing requirements for many drug offenses, but he only talks about the users and addicts who will not be required to go to jail for possession.

Yet pull up the language of the bill and you will see the text also removes minimum sentencing for “possessing for sale,” “forging or altering prescriptions,” and “agreeing to sell or transport” hard drugs. Wiener obviously isn’t eager to reveal his bill removes mandatory jail time for drug dealers, but that is what his bill does.

Greg Burt is director of capitol engagement for the California Family Council .