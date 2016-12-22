State Water Project allocation boosted to 45 percent

By

Great news for farmers—the allocation of water from the State water project is going up to 45% in 2017 from 20% in 2016. We still do not know how much water will be allocated from the Federal Water Project. Imagine how much water we would have, at a lower cost, if the very confused Guv Brown did not give priority for our water to fish or to let needed water flow into the ocean. “Under the initial 20 percent water allocation, 29 public agencies served by the State Water Project would only receive 839,276 acre-feet of water. That allocation goes to 1.89 million acre-feet with the recent boost. The initial allocation for this calendar year (2016) was 10 percent of the requested 4.1 million acre-feet, but was increased to 60 percent as storms developed and reservoir storage increased. The better news is that because of this comparatively wet winter, the 45% could grow to 80%–a vast improvement for the people of California. Pray for rain and a government that prioritizes people over fish.

Written by Business Journal staff , 12/22/16

The California Department of Water Resources has boosted its early-season estimate of next year’s State Water Project supply from 20 to 45 percent.

The department characterized recent precipitation as a “dent,” but not an end to the drought.

“This winter’s wet start gives us hope we’ll be able to keep increasing the State Water Project allocation,” said DWR Director Mark Cowin. “But the faucet can shut off suddenly and leave us dry for a sixth year in a row. Drought always looms over California, so we must use water wisely and sparingly.”

Under the initial 20 percent water allocation, 29 public agencies served by the State Water Project would only receive 839,276 acre-feet of water. That allocation goes to 1.89 million acre-feet with the recent boost.

The initial allocation for this calendar year (2016) was 10 percent of the requested 4.1 million acre-feet, but was increased to 60 percent as storms developed and reservoir storage increased.

San Luis Reservoir, a critical south-of-Delta storage facility for both the SWP and federal Central Valley Project, is holding 1,15 million acre-feet, 57 percent of its 2 million acre-foot capacity and 87 percent of its average for the date.