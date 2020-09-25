By

The headline says it all. Gavin Newsom is a Luddite. He thinks that as Governor he can, by Executive Order create electricity. This man is ignorant, a fool or corrupt. I choose to think he is corrupt. We do not have enough electricity now—how does he plan to get ti with more people in the State and 15 million cars plugged in every night to non existent electrical supplies. Why non exists ant? Because he and he Democrats refuse o upgrade the power grid and provide the energy, which could be available to the public. While this article is supposed to be satire—it is real. When will the people of California wake up?

State With No Electricity Orders Everyone To Drive Cars That Run On Electricity

Baybylon Bee, 9/24/20

SACRAMENTO, CA—Gavin Newsom, governor of the state with the highest people-to-electricity ratio in the nation, banned gasoline cars yesterday via executive order. The order takes effect in 2035, meaning by that time, everyone in the state with no electricity will only be able to plug in their cars to the power grid that does not work.

“Everyone, plug in those cars!” Newsom said proudly in a room lit only by candlelight, since, you know, the whole electricity thing. “Other states run on backward, outdated fossil fuels. We are the state of the future, so we will run solely on electricity. Which, you know, we’re working on. We could have power by 2035. You never know.”

There was an awkward silence.

“SCIENCE!” Newsom said, regaining his momentum and drawing applause from the reporters gathered.

By the year 2035, the move is expected to completely eliminate all gasoline car carbon emissions, smog, and California residents.