Stein: Biden admits he has no plans to replace America’s oil infrastructure

At the age of 80, the demented Joe Biden does not care if we do not have enough energy in ten years—he will no longer be with us. So, he stops the development of nuclear power, the mining of coal, ending fossil fuel drilling. That leaves us with wind, solar and prayers—and no net to save us. “Today, the societies and economies within the diverse 8 billion people, are now dependent on more than 6,000 products in their daily lives, as well as manufacturing the fuels for 50,000 jets moving people and products, and more than 50,000 merchant ships for global trade flows, and the military and space program. Ridding the world of oil, without a replacement in mind, is immoral and evil, as extreme shortages will result in billions of fatalities from diseases, malnutrition, and weather-related deaths, necessitating lifestyles being mandated back to the horse and buggy days of the 1800’s, and could be the greatest threat to the planet’s eight billion residents.” Freedom is at stake—our lack of energy makes us vulnerable to totalitarian States that do not remind harming their people in order to take control of us. Speak up now—or suffer the consequences.

Biden admits he has no plans to replace America’s oil infrastructure

“we only need oil for maybe 10 more years”

Ronald Stein, CFACT, 2/10/23

President Joe Biden continues his pursuit of the generation of electricity from wind turbines and solar panels while simultaneously moving to rid the world of fossil fuels. He has a short memory of petrochemical products and human ingenuity being the reasons for the world populating from 1 to 8 billion in less than two hundred years. America now represents a mere 4 percent of the world’s population.

The world’s population explosion was not just based on the discovery of oil alone a couple of hundred years ago. We have learned that crude oil is useless unless it can be manufactured into something usable. The 8 billion now on this planet are dependent on the oil derivatives and fuels that are manufactured from crude oil.

President Biden should be advised of the old proverb “you can’t have your cake and eat it too” which tells us that you can’t rid the world of fossil fuels and continue to enjoy the products and fuels manufactured from fossil fuels.

Under Biden’s watch, nine refinery closures in America have occurred in the last several years, the same manufacturers that are providing the derivatives for products and fuels for transportation that are the basis of a thriving economy. Those closures have resulted in the United States losing nearly 1 million barrels per day of oil refining capacity, with more set to be shuttered in the next few years.

These are the refiners that have closed recently or cut capacity under Biden’s watch:

LyondellBasell, Houston, Texas: Capacity: 263,776 barrel-per-day (bpd) Phillips 66 Alliance, Belle Chasse, Louisiana: Capacity: 255,000 bpd Limetree Bay, St Croix, US Virgin Islands: Capacity: 210,000 bpd Shell Convent, St. James, Louisiana: Capacity: 240,000 bpd Marathon, Martinez, California: Capacity: 161,000 bpd Marathon, Gallup, New Mexico: Capacity: 27,000 bpd Phillips66, Rodeo, California Capacity: 120,200 bpd HollyFrontier, Cheyenne, Wyoming: Capacity: 52,000 bpd Calcasieu Refining, Lake Charles, Louisiana: Capacity: 135,500 bpd

The same time that Biden is diminishing the supply of manufactured products and fuels, he was emphatic during his State of the Union speech that products for the American economy would be “Made in America” and the “Supply chain begins in America” to support our growing economy. Logic and economics have proven that increased demands concurrent with reductions is supply, will be the catalyst to shortages and inflation in perpetuity.

Life without oil is NOT AS SIMPLE AS YOU MAY THINK as renewable energy is only intermittent electricity from breezes and sunshine and NEITHER wind turbines, nor solar panels, can manufacture anything for society.

Climate will continue to be a challenge, like it has for billions of years, but now, we have 8 billion on this planet that we didn’t have a few centuries ago, that we need to maintain healthy and productive in the decades ahead. Depriving them of the products and fuels manufactured from fossil fuels, could be a much greater threat to mankind, than any climatic challenges facing humanity.

Restricting the supply of oil feedstock to be manufactured by refineries into usable products for society is not helpful in meeting the growing demands by society. Further, Biden seems oblivious to one in five oil refineries that are expected to cease operations over the next five years which may another 20 refinery closures in America,

President Biden’s plans to reduce emissions from manufacturing fossil fuels into usable products is a commendable objective, but he has no plans for the replacement of what is now manufactured from fossil fuels, which are supporting the 8 billion on this planet.

In addition to the refinery closures occurring under Biden’s watch, the future does not bode well for the 80 percent of the world’s 700 refineries that are located outside of America. Projections are that 20 percent of the 700 worldwide refineries are expected to close in the next 5 years. Further inflation and shortages in perpetuity are guaranteed, as refineries manufacture crude oil into the derivatives and fuels for the world’s 8 billion.

President Biden could enhance his energy literacy by viewing a short 1-minute video produced by Epoch Times TV about renewables that only generate electricity, but manufacture nothing for society.