Stein: Biden’s continues to flip-flop on crude oil policies

Tonight is the State of the Union address by the demented Joe Biden. I was a little surprised that San Fran Nan did not make it an afternoon event, since it is well known that people in Biden’s condition do more poorly the later in the day they do things and speak. But due to the energy needs of Europe and the United States, he is being pressured to stop buying oil from Russia and financing the terrorist attack on the Ukraine. Last month BIDEN allowed the buying of 232 million barrels of oil. Last year Putin made a profit of over $80 billion—enough for a couple of wars. I am of the belief Biden will on a “temporary” basis allow for more drilling of oil and natural gas. He will say it will guarantee needed energy while the world weans itself away from Russian oil and natural gas. Plus it will help reduce the cost of energy and protect us from the worst effects of the coming Recession. Biden’s continues to flip-flop on crude oil policies Biden appears to lack a basic understanding of what crude oil is used for, as he tinkers with the supply chain that supports the lifestyles and economies that did not exist in the decarbonized 1800’s.

By Ronald Stein , Ambassador for Energy & Infrastructure, Irvine, California, Erasia Review, 2/27/22

A year before being inaugurated President in 2021, Biden professed that “we are going to get rid of fossil fuels. Before the recent inauguration, America achieved for the first time since Harry Truman was president about 70 years ago, to finally become crude oil independent and no longer held hostage to unstable Petro-powers and the vagaries of foreign crude oil supplies.

Biden continues flip-flopping his crude oil strategies for America:

but supports America importing 595,000 Barrels of Oil per day from Russia.

Cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline that would have provided our country with daily crude oil per day from Canada. Keystone Pipeline was expected to transport 830,000 barrels of Alberta tar sands oil per day to refineries on the Gulf Coast of Texas. With Canada unable to pipe the oil to America, they have a buyer in China, thus that oil is now being sent by rail to West coast ports before being loaded onto ships to take it to China. A rail car will hold, on average, 650 barrels, and you can put as many as 100 of them on a train, or 65,000 barrels per train. Thus, it takes 12 trains (crude by rail) each day to move 830,000 barrels to the West Coast where it can them be shipped halfway around the world to China.

Releasing a 3-day supply of crude oil for America from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

multiple restrictions on domestic oil production. America will be discouraging U.S. energy independence, starting with tightening restrictions on fossil fuel development by suspending Federal Oil and Gas Permits, encouraging the shuttering, and halting of further fracking efforts in America.

Begging OPEC+ to boost oil production to combat skyrocketing gas prices and spiraling costs for the products from fossil fuels while kneecapping abundant U.S. energy production.

Biden announced its intent to reverse a decision made by the prior Trump administration to open vast swathes of the Alaska National Petroleum Reserve, or NPR-A, to new exploration and production.

For oil:Now urging the U.S. oil and gas industry to boost production.

Against oil: Biden support banks and investment giants to collude to reshape economies and energy infrastructure with their Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) divesting in fossil fuels.

The domino effect of tinkering with the supply chain of fossil fuels is supply shortages and soaring prices for not only electricity, but for the thousands of products that support the entire medical industry, all branches of the military, airports, electronics, communications, merchant ships, container ships, and cruise liners, as well as asphalt for roads, and fertilizers to help feed the world.

The decarbonization efforts of the Green New Deal (GND) are well under way attempting to utilize breezes and sunshine to replace 2 of the fossil fuels – coal and natural gas – that have been used for generating continuous uninterruptible electricity.

Crude oil is seldom ever used for electricity generation, but somewhere along the line, crude oil got caught on the chopping block efforts to eliminate ALL 3 fossil fuels. Today, allowing banks and investment giants to collude to reshape economies and energy infrastructure with their Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) divesting in fossil fuels is a very dangerous precedent.

The renewable energy scam is that breezes and sunshine can only generate electricity. Electricity realism requires that the legislators, policymakers, and the media that demonstrate pervasive ignorance about crude oil usage, understand the staggering scale of the decarbonization challenge.

There needs to be a back-up plan to the hydrocarbon processing industry, i.e., refineries, which has a rich history of discovery, challenges, breakthroughs, trial and error, collaboration, and success. Looking back a little more than 100 years, it’s easy to see how civilization has benefited from more than 250 leading-edge, hydrocarbon processing licensed refining technologies used by the more than 700 refineries worldwide that service the demands of the 8 billion living on earth with more than 6,000 products made from the oil derivatives manufactured out of raw crude oil at refineries. None of these products were available to society before 1900.

Any leader that can oscillate his crude oil policies so quickly and radically, needs to comprehend some energy literacy to understand American’s demands for virtually all the products that support their lifestyles and economies resulted in fossil fuels production expected to reach record highs in 2023. Citizens are not about to be mandated to live like our ancestors.

The result is that Biden has made things worse and continues to increase inflation and world pollution. He is achieving the exact opposite of what he preaches. It seems that he is using the curtailment of petroleum production as a tool to help decrease population via increased deaths from lack of petroleum products that are the basis of lifestyles and economies around the world.

The link between energy and foreign policy is that energy extends beyond JUST electricity and includes the direct use of natural gas and the more than 6,000 petroleum products that were not available before 1900 required to support civilization as we know it, and to manufacture vehicles and aircraft.

China and Russia are great War historians of WWI and WWII, and know that the countries that controls the minerals, crude oil, and natural gas, controls the world! Biden has done a great job of relinquishing “CONTROL” for the “green” materials to China, and relinquishing “CONTROL” of the crude oil to OPEC and Russia! God help America!

An abundance of energy leads to prosperity, while a restriction or lack of energy leads to economic struggle and poverty.

We can look forward to more oscillating energy signals from Biden, as he has no backup plan for a replacement for the products manufactured from oil, the efforts to cease the use of crude oil could be the greatest threat to civilization, not climate change. Attaining a decarbonized world like the one that existed in the 1800’s and before, would result in billions of fatalities for the 8 billion on earth from disease, malnutrition, and weather-related deaths.