Stein: California Moves to Get Rid of Fossil Fuel, What’s The Problem?

By

The elephant in the room that no one wants to talk about is that wind turbines and solar panels cannot manufacture anything for the 8 billion on this planet. California has no plans to replace the oil derivatives that are the basis of more than 6,000 products and the fuels for our various transportation infrastructures that support the 8 billion on this planet!

This is a great video to see. You will better understand the problem we face by watching it. We already know that while Newsom/Biden are killing off the fossil fuel industry, after killing nuclear and coal, the turbines and solar panels are a scam. They are too few, too expensive and totally unreliable.

Want to make a Third World poverty stricken country? Continue killing off energy sources.

California Moves to Get Rid of Fossil Fuel, What’s The Problem?



California Insider interviews Ronald Stein The state has no plans to replace the oil derivatives that are the basis of more than 6,000 products and fuels for our various transportation infrastructures that support the 8 billion on this planet.

California Insider posted the video November 27, 2022 at:

Summary: Wind turbines and solar panels cannot manufacture anything for the 8 billion on this planet.

The video interview with the Epoch Times, Siyamak Khorrami, on the California Insider program, was a conversation about the elephant in the room that no one wants to talk about: the lack of energy literacy in the bizarre California energy policies.



The captivating and candid 35-minute video of the interview can be seen at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DqTHHaujkWQ Correction: When the conversation was addressing the probable closure of two large refineries in Northern California, I incorrectly stated that Marathon was one, but it is the PBF refinery at Martinez, recently purchased from Shell Oil, along with the Chevron refinery at Richmond.



The elephant in the room is the lack of products in the future, manufactured from the fossil fuels that built the world to 8 billion people, that the ruling class and the media refuse to talk about. Limiting the supply of the products manufactured from those fossil fuels will inflict shortages and inflation in perpetuity on current lifestyles.



California, like the rest of America, and the wealthy countries of the UK, Germany and Australia lack the knowledge that renewable energy is only intermittent electricity generated from unreliable breezes and sunshine, as wind turbines and solar panels cannot manufacture anything for the 8 billion on this planet.



After you’ve viewed the video, you will have a better understanding of the world leaders wishes to rid the world of emissions from fossil fuels but have no plans to identify the replacement for the oil derivatives that are the basis of more than 6,000 products and fuels for our various transportation infrastructures that support the 8 billion on this planet!