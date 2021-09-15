Stein: California voters give Newsom approval to continue regressive policies against the working class

By

On the issue of energy, the people of California on Tuesday spoke—they decided to destroy what is left of the stability of the energy supply.

“The working class have spoken, with their votes, that they support Governor Newsom’s bloated, sleepy, and sloppy bureaucracy that caters to the upper class:

Those that can afford electricity and fuels at any cost,

Those that tolerate the growing homeless population as they don’t live near those encampments,

Those that can afford exorbitant housing costs, and

Those that use subsidies to acquire their EV’s that they only drive about 5,000 miles per year.”

We will continue to have brownouts and blackouts, highest gas and energy costs—we are pricing families out of California.

With electricity and fuel costs among the highest in the country, Newsom is doing everything possible to increase energy costs and transfer emissions to developing countries.

By Ronald Stein, Ambassador for Energy & Infrastructure, Irvine, California, 9/16/21

The working class are not yet enduring enough financial pain from Newsom’s regressive policies toward the Hispanic and African American that are 45 percent of the 40 million Californians population.

The one-party state of California successfully played their aces with advertisement support from President Biden, Vice President Harris, Former President Obama, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and AOC as the Democratic party could not afford to ““lose”” the largest state in America.

All ads were focused only on 2 fears: the fear of a Republican taking over a Democratic state, and the fear of unmasking during COVID. Newsom totally avoided conversations about renewable electricity costs from breezes and sunshine that are crushing the working poor.

With President Biden and Governor Newsom believing “WE” can stop climate change from getting worse, a 3rd grader can easily calculate that California’s population of 40 million is only 0.5 percent of the 8 billion on this planet. Even a 3rd grader can see that 8,000,000,000 is larger than 40,000,000. Reducing emissions in the “smaller” countries at exorbitant costs that only the wealthy can afford, will have negligible impact on world emission totals.

At least 80 percent of humanity, or more than 6 billion in this world are living on less than $10 a day, and they cannot subsidize themselves out of a paper bag.

Global emissions will be exploding in the coming years and decades ahead over the population and economic growth of China, India, Indonesia, Japan, and Vietnam that plan to build more than 600 coal power units and African countries that are planning to build more than 1,250 new coal and gas-fired power plants by 2030.

Those poorer and larger populated developing countries must rely on affordable and abundant coal for reliable electricity, while residents in the healthy and wealthier countries pay dearly for those subsidies with some of the highest cost for electricity in the world. These poor folks need abundant, affordable, reliable, scalable, and flexible electricity while the healthier and wealthier are pursuing the most expensive ways to generate “secondary” intermittent electricity from breezes and sunshine.

California continues to “leak” emissions and air quality responsibilities to developing countries halfway around the world. The same countries that have virtually non-existent environmental regulation nor labor controls to protect the local workers in those developing countries. Newsom has obviously yet to read the Pulitzer Prize nominated book “Clean Energy Exploitations” that helps citizens attain a better understanding that just for the opportunity to generate intermittent electricity that is dependent on breezes and sunshine, the wealthier and healthier countries like Germany, Australia, Britain, and America continue to exploit the most vulnerable people and environments of the world today.

Newsom has totally abandoned the opportunity to follow the lead of the United Nations and Amnesty International as the efforts to achieve net zero emissions must not be built on human rights abuses or on non-existent environmental regulations in foreign countries.

California voters have expressed their support for Newsom’s emission reduction efforts of “leaking” environmental degradation and humanity atrocities to foreign countries that are supplying the exotic minerals and metals to support green electricity.

As a result of the Governor’s continuous efforts to decrease in-state oil production, the crude oil imported from countries halfway around the world, representing 58 percent of the states’ needs, costs California more than $60 million dollars a day, yes, every day, being paid to oil-rich foreign countries.

California voters are supportive of Newsom’s’ order to end fracking in California by 2024 that will increase worldwide emissions and require California to increase its monthly imports resulting in expenditures increasing from the current $60 million dollars a day to a whopping $90 million EVERY DAY for foreign countries to support the fifth largest economy in the world.

Before Newsom ceases all oil production in California, he needs to focus on an answer to what will replace crude oil.

Before the 1900’s we had NONE of the 6,000 products from oil and petroleum products. By ceasing oil production and fracking, the supply chain to refineries will be severed and there will no need for refineries as they will have no crude oil to manufacture fuels and derivatives.

Without crude oil, how will the world "clone" those oil derivatives that provide the thousands of products from petroleum that are essential to our medical industry, electronics, communications, transportation infrastructure, our electricity generation, our cooling, heating, manufacturing, and agriculture—indeed, virtually every aspect of our daily lives and lifestyles?

Without crude oil, how will the world “clone” those oil derivatives that provide the thousands of products from petroleum that are essential to our medical industry, electronics, communications, transportation infrastructure, our electricity generation, our cooling, heating, manufacturing, and agriculture—indeed, virtually every aspect of our daily lives and lifestyles?

Without replacements for those derivatives manufactured from crude oil, there will be gigantic reductions in living standards of the population in the so-called industrial countries, and any attempt to develop the colonial countries would come to a dead stop.

By not recalling the Governor, voters are proud of California being the only state in America that imports more electricity than any other state, now at 32 percent, and by having no plans for new in-state electrical generation to replace the capacity lost from three recent and five forthcoming shuttering of power plants, it will need to increase its imports of high-priced electricity from the Northwest and Southwest to fill the void and let residents and businesses pay the premium.

Gavin Newsom is a mere symptom of what ails California. The danger to California is not Gavin Newsom, but a citizenry capable of entrusting a man like him with the Governorship. Blaming the prince of the fools should not blind anyone to the vast confederacy of fools that made him their prince.

Here’s hoping the middle class can financially survive the policies that Newsom, the leader they selected at the ballot box. Hopefully, we can restore the necessary common sense and good judgment to a depraved electorate willing to have such a man for their Governor.