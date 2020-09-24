Stein: California’s Newsom promotes California to be the Vintage Car Capital

By

California is the Luddite heaven. In just one week Gavin Newsom has outlawed the use of natural gas in newly built homes after January 1, 2021. Then he announced he wants to transfer close to $20 billion from families and business to government—effectively killing new jobs and investment to start or expand business. He followed that up by forcing ALL Californians to buy VERY expensive electric vehicles after 2035. His next step is to stop the registration of gas fueled cars in California—how many gas stations jobs will be lost, slums created and revenues to build roads lost. No gas,, no gas tax. So how do we finance

Summary: With Governor Newsom’s latest actions to phaseout the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035 it will most likely result in California looking like Cuba in the decades ahead with vintage gas-powered vehicles being continuously re-registered each year, that are less fuel efficient, and bigger emission polluters. The California population is 45 percent (a whopping 18 million) Hispanic and African American, and they may not be in a financial position to procure new vehicles.

As always Democrats look toward totalitarian countries, not Free States, for guidance. The California Democrat Party is obviously an affiliate of the Cuban Communist Party—same policies and same disrespect for freedom. Am I wrong?

California’s Newsom promotes California to be the Vintage Car Capital



Encouraging re-registrations for those that cannot afford new vehicles

