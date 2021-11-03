Stein: Crude Oil is seldom used for electricity, so why tinker with the supply chain?

By

The effort by Newsom, Biden and the Democrats is not about the climate. It is about making America dependent on foreign oil and energy—at a high cost. Worse, much of the foreign oil is coming from terrorist nation—making California and America the number one financier of terrorism.

“Case in point: Ridding America of Crude Oil will Eliminate the lubricants for Wind Turbines

The average wind farm contains roughly 150 turbines. Each wind turbine needs 80 gallons of oil as lubricant, which is a PAO (polyalphaolefin) synthetic oil based on approximately 12,000 gallons of crude oil. The oil for each turbine needs to be replaced once a year.

Wind-turbine lubricants play a critical role in equipment operation, maintenance, and reliability of a wind farm. There are several lubrication points in a wind turbine, including gearbox, open gear, pitch gear, pitch bearing, rotor shaft, yaw bearing, yaw gear, hydraulic systems, and generator bearings. These points require various lubricants such as gear oils, hydraulic oils, and greases.”



Ronald Stein, Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow , 11/3/21

Summary: Coal and natural gas are two of the fossil fuels frequently used for the generation of electricity, but Biden’s plan to also rid America of crude oil, the “other” fossil fuel, is targeting the oil that is used to manufacture derivatives for thousands of products, and fuels for transportation infrastructures, but is seldom used for electricity generation.