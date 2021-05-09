Stein: PART II – Governor Newsom’s mathematical shortcomings are his recall challenges

The latest unemployment numbers for California are not good—we gained unemployment. At the same time the EDD has allowed the number of unfocalized claims by the unemployed to climb to over one million, again. Over 50% of our schools are still closed, and almost none that are open, are open five days a week, regular school hours. In the past year, even with illegal aliens pouring over the border, invasion style, for the first time in history California lost population, 180,000.

Those are some of the number facing California as we go into the Recall election. If you want to fully visit Disneyland (you really can’t several of the major rides have been closed, and others like “Snow white” have been deemed RAXIST), it will cost you $154 per person. Go to the L.A. Dodgers, for the few fans allowed in the stadium, and you will sit in segregated seats—the vaccinated section and the un vaccinated section. Many churches, though allowed by the Supreme Court to open are not—Guv. Nuisance has declared that if you go to church you can no stand or sing during a service. In other words this phony Catholic has taken over from the Pope and other religious leaders what can be done in a religious service.

“He remains unaware that exorbitant energy costs have been contributory to the rapid growth of “energy poverty” and makes California’s economic recovery from the pandemic even more challenging for the 18 million (45 percent of the 40 million Californians) that represent the Hispanic and African American populations of the state.

To use the language of AOC, Harris, Swalwell and others—the Newsom energy policy is racist. Now you know why folks are confident the Recall to end the reign of King Newsom will be successful.