Stein: The Looming Energy Catastrophe

This is what we have to thank Newsom and Biden, for, the economic destruction of California families. Plus, helping to finance terrorists nations—aren’t you just proud of Joe and Gavin?

“﻿ The video explains the impact on fuel prices fromCalifornia government-imposed reductions in the supply chain of crude oil has increased imported crude oil from foreign countries from 5 percent in 1992 to more than 60 percent today of total consumption, and Biden’s pledge that “we are going to get rid of fossil fuels” is impacting fuel prices.

At today’s price of crude oil well above $100 per barrel the imported crude oil costs California more than $150 million dollars a day, yes, every day, being paid to oil-rich foreign countries, depriving Californians of jobs and business opportunities, and drivers to pay premium prices for fuel.

The Looming Energy Catastrophe

A must view energy literacy briefing video for every driver being ripped off at the gas pumps.

Please view and share the 5-minute energy literacy briefing video from Dr. Ronald Stein: https://youtu.be/XPlhRA4z1Ik

Californians are consuming more than 50 million gallons of fuel daily for its 35 million vehicles which is slightly more than one gallon per day per vehicle.

﻿﻿Californians continue to pay more than $1.00 more per gallon of fuel than the rest of the country primarily for the State, Federal and Local taxes, and the Government environmental compliance programs such as the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS), Cap and Trade, Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), and the Underground Storage Tax. Those costs ‘dumped” onto the posted price at the pump are not transparent to the public.

The demand for fuels to move the heavy-weight and long-range needs of more than 50,000 jets for the military, commercial, private and the President’s Air Force One, and the more than 50,000 merchant ships that move products throughout the world are also manufactured from the supply of crude oil.

Life Without Oil is NOT AS SIMPLE AS YOU MAY THINK as renewable energy is only intermittent electricity from breezes and sunshine as NEITHER wind turbines nor solar panels can manufacture anything for society. Climate change may impact humanity but being mandated to live without the more than 6,000 products and the various fuels manufactured from oil will necessitate lifestyles being mandated back to the horse and buggy days of the 1800’s. Life without oil could be the greatest threat to civilization’s eight billion residents, resulting in billions of fatalities from diseases, malnutrition, and weather-related deaths.

Also manufactured from the supply of crude oil, to meet the demands of the economy, are the fuels to move the heavy-weight and long-range needs of more than 50,000 jets for the military, commercial, private, and the President’s Air Force One, and the more than 50,000 merchant ships that move products throughout the world.

﻿When the public continues to demand increasing needs for the transportation fuels and the products made from crude oil, limiting the supply of oil by governments and the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) movement to manufacture those items is a guarantee for today’s shortages and inflations.