Stein: Where’s the electricity?

Newsom and Biden are demanding you only drive electric cars and live in all electric homes. Of course at the same time they are limiting energy sources like coal, nuclear and oil. A deficit of energy and a surplus of needs for energy. That is a recipe for an economic collapse. How are they going to solve this—by limiting your driving, limiting the energy you are allowed to use via a “smart meter”. Smart? It is so smart it will control your life, business and ability to go place. Oxford, England has already set a 15 MINUTE boundary for travel. The Fascist State is moving quickly.

Smart Chargers : As of May 30, 2022, in the UK, new home and workplace chargers being installed must be “smart” chargers” connected to the internet and able to employ pre-sets limiting their ability to function from 8 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 10 pm. In addition to the nine hours a day of downtime, authorities will be able to impose a “randomized delay” of 30 minutes on individual chargers in certain areas to prevent grid spikes at other times.

: The UK Electric Vehicles (Smart Charge Points) Regulations 2021 came into force on 30th June 2022. All home installed electric vehicle chargers are required to be separately metered and send information to the Smart meter data communications network. Potentially this legislation allows the electricity used for charging EVs to be charged and taxed at a higher rate than domestic electricity. The technology enacted also enables the rationing of electricity for EV charging because the government can decide when and if an EV can be charges, plus it also allows the EV battery to be drained into the grid if required.

As the ”net zero” efforts move forward to reduce emissions at any cost with closures of coal, natural gas, and nuclear power plants in favour of massive building plans for unreliable wind and solar facilities utilizing breezes and sunshine for intermittent electricity, the dark cloud Elephant in the Room may be getting darker in the years ahead.”

Where’s the electricity?

The Elephant in the EV sales room that no one wants to talk about is the limited amount of electricity available to charge EV batteries.

Ronald Stein, Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow, 1/17/23

One of the best-known quotes was “where’s the beef?“ from Clara Peller who was a manicurist and American character actress who, at the age of 81, starred in the 1984 advertising campaign for the Wendy’s fast food restaurant chain.

Today, the huge dark cloud over EV projected sales, is the availability of electricity to charge batteries which leads us to the quote for the foreseeable future, Where’s the electricity?

The global fleet of road vehicles in 2022 numbered about 1.446 billion, that’s with a “B”.

Of this huge global fleet, only 12 million were electric vehicles (EV) in 2021. Thus, less than one percent of the worldwide road vehicle fleet were EVs, and more than 99-percent of the global fleet was “yet to be replaced”.

After over 15 years to large subsidies and increasing regulatory requirements seeking to promote EVs, less than one percent of the world’s road vehicles are fully electric. Today, even with less than one percent of the vehicles on the roads being EV’s, there is a limited amount of electricity:

The intermittency of electricity generated from breezes and sunshine has resulted in the “nameplate” generating capacity of wind turbines and solar panels being a “farce” capacity to replace continuous uninterruptible electricity generation from coal, natural gas, and nuclear. Subsidies for wind and solar power plants are based on “nameplate ratings”, thus they should be penalized when they cannot deliver what they have been permitted for.