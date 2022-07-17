By

Today the California Republican Party is sending out ballots to all delegates. They are being asked to vote on the Party position in regard to the seven measures on the November ballot. I urge you to return your ballot as quickly as possible. DO NOT GIVE YOUR BALLOT TO ANYONE. DO NOT ALLOW BALLOT HARVESTING. I expect that there will be some who will “volunteer” to help you fill out your ballot and turn it in. why? Because there are NO proxies allowed in this voting. So, the continuing agents want to keep control. The other reason not to give your ballot to others to fill out? The CRP Staff is unable to compare your signature to the signature on the ballot. Give your ballot to someone and they can vote anyway they want, not how you want.

The California Republican Party positions noted below are those of the CRP Imitative Committee.

Steve Frank Ballot Recommendations for CRP Voting and November

Stephen Frank, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views. 7/18/22

Proposition One: The Legislature’s constitutional amendment inscribing abortion rights at the heart of California law. A budget bill bestowed the ballot-leading Prop One designation.

CRP POSITION: OPPOSITION

This bill could be interpreted as including the killing of babies up to two weeks after the birth of a baby—for any reason. VOTE NO ON PRO. 1

Proposition 26: Native American tribes’ measure allowing sports betting on tribal land. This is one part of a gambling standoff that will likely shatter spending records, along with Prop 27. Card rooms, Tribes’ perennial nemeses, just added $3.2 million more to defeat this measure.

CPR POSITION OPPOSITION

The Prop. 27 people say vote NO on Prop. 26, since the CRP is opposed to it. They do not mention the CFRP is also opposed to Prop. 27. Both measures accuse the other of smears, corruption and helping giant corporations and special interest. THEY ARE BOTH CORRECT. Each claim the other measure is opposed by Tribes. BOTH ARE CORRECT. There is another measure, gathering signatures for the 2024 ballot—also supported by tribes.

VOTE NO ON PROP. 26—Stop the scam

Proposition 27: Platforms like FanDuel and DraftKings are spending big for the right to oversee online sports wagering, directing some of the proceeds to combating homelessness. With a couple of exceptions, tribes are going all-out to defeat what they perceive as an existential threat.

CPR POSITION: OPPOSITION

Prop. 27 says it will help our homeless problem. Yup, just like the lottery measure years ago was going to save our schools and stop the need for more bonds and parcel taxes for government education—that was a scam.

VOTE NO ON PROP.27

Proposition 28: Former LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner has spent $3.8 million so far to direct general fund dollars to arts and music programming in schools.

CRP POSITION; NO RECOMMENDATION

This is a union scam to get another billion dollars a year—to hire more bribe paying teaches, enrich the unions—and then use music and the arts to teach “equity”, CRT hatred and bigotry. This has little to do with music or the arts—it is about more money for failed government schools to abuse the parents, students and taxpayers.

VOTE NO ON PRO. 28

Proposition 29: It’s an election year, which means voting on kidney dialysis. For the third time, SEIU-UHW is looking to regulate dialysis companies. DaVita and Fresenius won the first two rounds.

CRP POSIITON; OPPOSITION

This is an Seiu union attempt to take over the health care of dialysis patients—hold them hostage to unions empire building.

VOTE NO ON PROP. 29

Proposition 30: Environmentalists and Lyft teamed up — with Lyft providing most of the money — to fund zero-emission vehicle infrastructure and (to a lesser extent) wildfire prevention by raising rich people’s income taxes.

CRP POSITION; OPPOSITION

Another effort to push job creators out of the Sate, build bigger government—and still refuse to clean the forests to prevent wild fires.

VOTE NO ON PROP. 30

Proposition 31: The tobacco industry’s referendum to dissolve a law banning flavored tobacco. R.J. Reynolds and Philip Morris have already contributed $27 million to protect their bottom lines. Former NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg is spending to defend the law.

CRP POSITION OPPOSITION

The same people that think flavored tobacco is bad are those that want to legalize cancer causing marijuana. Maybe they should outlaw marijuana and save lives? Tell Bloomberg to save lives in New York and leave us alone.

VOTE NO ON PROP. 31