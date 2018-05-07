Steve Frank: California Republican Party Convention: The Party in 2018 and Beyond

By

Let me start with the Democrat convention held earlier this year to endorse candidates for office. They did not endorse a candidate for Governor—just like the California Republican Party. When you add up all the votes at the Democrat convention for endorsing in the Governors race, they had 2791 votes. At the just concluded CRP convention, we had a total possible votes of 1004. For the Republican endorsement there were a total of 965 votes cast, including over 450 proxies.

The mood of the convention was not jovial, somewhat somber—understanding the lack of candidates in 36 legislative races for November, so far, plus the obvious, no candidate for U.S. Senate for a second straight cycle. If we do not have a candidate for governor on the November ballot, it will be the first time since the early 20th century that a major Party did not have a candidate for both Governor and Senator on the ballot.

Also to be noted that according to the Secretary of State, in January 2013 the GOP had over a one million voter registration edge on Decline to State. On January 2, 2018, that edge narrowed to approximately 94,000. In November, 2016 there were 24 races for Congress State Senate or Assembly that did not have a Republican on the ballot. The June 2018 primary has nine congressional, six state senate and 21 Assembly races without a GOP’er—and after the primary we will be adding to that number.

California Republican Party Convention: The Party in 2018 and Beyond

Editorial by Stephen Frank, 5/8/18

The California Republican Party (CRP) convention had these official numbers from the Proxy and Credentials report:

Delegates: 1428

Dues paying Delegates 1317

Delegates Registered for convention 560

Proxies submitted 576

Approved proxies 477

47% of the votes cast for endorsement were cast by proxy..

Now that you have the numbers the Party did endorse:

Cole Harris for Lt. Gov. with 71% of the vote—running unopposed

Mark Meuser for Secretary of State with 94% of the vote—running unopposed.

Judge Steven Bailey, on the second ballot, received 69% of the vote, his opponent, Eric Early 28%–this after it was learned of his numerous donations to Jerry Brown, Brad Sherman, Dave Jones, U.S. Senators Merkley, Tester and Duckworth, all Progressive Democrats, among others.

There were two important conferences held during the convention. The first was explaining to delegates the effort to get cities and counties to oppose SB 54 and get them to submit amicus briefs. Already almost 100 cities and counties have done this or are in the process of doing this. Public safety is the key reason for ending SB 54. My guess is that SB 54 repeal will be on the 2020 ballot—and will help the GOP just as Prop. 13 did in 1978. This November the gas tax repeal will be on the ballot, and that will help us.

The other conference was the Tea Party California Caucus, “2019 and beyond for the GOP.” I was honored to speak on the current status of the GOP in California and other speakers like Linda Paine, Lisa Moreno, Tony Krvaric, Shawn Steel and Jon Fleischman. The message was clear until the CRP has the grassroots at the table, instead of just the Legislature and the Third House (lobbyists—corporations), the Party will continue to lose. To win the GOP has to have three legs—grassroots, donors and legislators—one can not win without the other two.

The race for Governor was the most interesting. Cox and Allen traded barbs and charges. In the end, neither was able to get traction to get the 60% needed for endorsement. Cox came in with lots of big name endorsements, Allen with lots of County Committee’s and grassroots endorsements. In the end, it was a deadlock. Yet, with the election 30 days away and a day before Absentee Ballots are to hit, the CRP endorsement was going to have little effect on the voters.

(Editors note: Since early in the campaign I was in favor of a NO ENDORSEMENT for Governor)

Sadly, the CRP is not going to have a convention in September to showcase our candidates and issues. A convention has been periodically used in the past as a means to message for the Republican Party. Not this year.

One major change in the Party. A big one. San Diego County Chair Tony Krvaric presented a by-law change to end the rotation of Chair from South to North and South again. His measure ended the rotation, allowing a candidate from any part of the State to run for Chair. So far there are four possible candidates (I stress possible). David Hadley the former one term GOP Assemblyman from Torrance, who ran for re-election in opposition to Donald Trump (he was a No-Trumper) and on some measures supportive of illegal aliens. Another is a County Chair, then we have a statewide grassroots activist and the last, at this time, a former legislator.

We also have a former legislator, who if they lose their election in June or November, will also consider running. (Names are withheld to protect the innocent—Hadley’s name has been openly tossed about in Sacramento and at the convention.)

The results of the November election will have a great deal to do with who makes the starting gate and the type of candidate the CRP will want. Continuation of the registration and registration results will put more pressure on the Establishment to come to the table with the grassroots. Watch this space for more information.