Steve Frank Editorial: Labor Day 2017: Free the Workers From Unions

There are two ways workers will be freed from the chains of the extortionist/blackmailing unions. Teachers are suing to stop the theft from their paychecks for money taken from them and given to the Democrat Party. Now that Neil Gorsuch is on the Supreme Court, the 4-4 vote last year will become 5-4—in favor of freedom. That is one way. The other way is described by the San Francisco Chronicle, “But when you’re charging $475 for a bottle of wine, as Dana does, you’re in the 1 percent. For most of the state’s vintners, the labor situation has become untenable. “Almost 80 percent of wine grapes in California are harvested by machine,” said Peter Nissen, owner of Napa’s Nissen Vineyard Services Inc. and the president of the California Farm Labor Contractor Association. “As labor tightens, you’re just going to see more and more machines.” The reality is that the day of slavery by plantation owners or unions are over. The Plantation owners slaves were freed by a war. Todays workers will be freed by technology and the courts.

Labor Day 2017: Free the Workers From Bribe Demanding Unions

Editorial by Steve Frank, California Political News and Views, 9/4/17

Today is Labor Day, 2017. This is a day to remember the sacrifices, dedication and hard work of those that serve us—as cops, firefighters, nurses, government employees, steel workers, auto makers, farmer workers and more. Unless their father owned the business, or Uncle is a city council member, they got their jobs by being qualified, capable, having a good work ethic and a desire to do their best. Belonging to the Rotary, PTA, the African Violet Society or a union has nothing to do with the job.

Except when unions use government to protect their criminal activity (the theft of money from paychecks or not being allowed to work). Then the stolen money is used to buy elections, candidates, higher taxes and crony capitalism. The High Speed Rail Authority is a great example—the choo choo to nowhere will only use union bribe payers. The crony capitalists corporations join with the unions to pass the cap and trade—to give hundreds of millions each year from money stolen from other companies and given to the choo choo.

At the same time tax on a gallon of gas goes up 63 cents. Unions get more bribe payers, corporations get profitable contracts—while companies are forced to constrict growth, not hire as many people, raise wages by a smaller amount—and then the workers must pay for a massive gas tax increase. Winners—unions/cronies—Losers: workers, jobs and society.

I am a strong believer in unions. The need for unions have always been here. At the same time I am a believer in the American Cancer Society, Rotary and other service clubs, the VFW and the PTA. Supporting an organization does not mean I want workers to be forced to join them—in a free nation association is based on free choice, not a Mafia like payoff or you will be beaten.

While folks are celebrating the worker, unions see them as sources of funds and political power. Teachers are told not to do extra curricula work, unless the union gets something. You can always tell the difference between a unionized hotel and one where workers are free of extortion. In the union hotel it takes longer to get something fixed, since management must find the right worker to do the job, not just any worker. The attitude of the workers are less supportive—they have a job and the union will protect them no matter how bad they are.

We are in the middle of a Civil War—culturally, legally and politically. Isn’t it time to free the workers to join a union—if they want? Should we continue the enslavement of workers, while trying to free students from the burden of free speech, the Rule of Law and safety on campus? Who is leading the fight for the workers? Who is working to free the workers from extortion?

On this Labor Day make it a point to write a letter to the editor, prepare to call a talk radio show, to tell a hostage at the grocery store you support their freedom.

Have a happy, safe and FREE Labor Day. Don’t get sunburned.