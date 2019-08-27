Steve Frank: I Learned About FREEDOM on My Summer Vacation

By

As some of you know, I spent the last two weeks in Europe—Hungary, Slovakia, Czech Republic and Austria. Great time, learned a lot—but it was on the first stop in Budapest that I truly learned the lesson of the 2020 Presidential election, by learning about the political history of Hungary—especially after the 1956 revolt. For Americans, especially the young, we need to understand how nations became enslaved after World War 11. Most do not understand how President Roosevelt sold out Eastern Europe at Yalta and then the United States finished them off with the Potsdam agreement. For forty years the people in Eastern Europe lived under a totalitarian dictatorship from Moscow. But, this is going to be about Hungary in 1956 and the aftermath of the 1956 Uprising—and how the Hungarian people see it now.

I learned about Freedom on My Summer Vacation

Stephen Frank, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 8/28/19

On the first day of my vacation my wife and I were in Budapest Hungary. It is an old town, the socialist poverty can be seen in the apartments and the buildings of the city. One thing that is modern is the large number of bikes being ridden—but NONE on the streets, no bike lanes in the streets. Instead, the bike lanes are marked off on the sidewalks—and that is where the bikers ride. Traffic flows smoothly, the bikers and drivers are safe. Maybe we in the U.S. should consider the same system.

After breakfast we took a tour of the city with a local guide. We saw the “House of Horrors” where the Nazi’s and then the Soviets tortured people into submission, admitting crimes they never committed. The guide, Renata, explained how the Soviets attempted to be “good” to the people of Hungary, at first, but the people wanted freedom. She explained how the people had hundreds of churches shut down, it was demanded that neighbors spy on neighbors and everybody had to live and work where the Soviets wanted them.

Obviously it was a slave State.

Renata took us to Liberty Square, where the Soviets used tanks to shoot students and faculty of the local university in 1956. We can see the bullet holes in the walls of the buildings. Amazingly, in the square is a statue of Ronald Reagan. They honor him for setting the stage for their freedom.

During the discussion Renata talked about all the terrible things the Soviets did to the people of Hungary. Then she said, “But it wasn’t all negative”. They did some good things for the people. I asked what they did.

She explained:

Free Child Care Free education, including college Housing Free health care Everybody was given a job—it was illegal to be unemployed.

As I listened to her, I began thinking about the last Democrat Presidential debate.

Joe Biden was promoting free child care

Bernie Sanders was promoting free health care

Elizabeth Warren talked about free college tuition

Many of the candidates endorsed the Green Dream by AOC, which includes jobs for everyone.

Our own Kamela Harris spoke about government providing housing

And like the Soviets, all the Democrats wanted to take away guns.

So the question is: What is the difference between the Soviets in Hungary and Eastern Europe, and the Democrat Party of 2019? Both are offering the same “benefits”.

Of real interest is the housing built by the Soviets for the proletariat, Poor quality, hi rise—it is what we call “stack and pack”. The same type of housing being promoted by Democrat Guv Newsom. Even the housing of the Soviets and the Democrats are the same..

Then you have to ask yourself, “WHAT PRICE FREEDOM?” To get all the benefits the Soviets were giving, all you had to give up was your free speech, your freedom of the press, your right to enjoy the religion of your choice. You gave up your freedom.

Sanders wants a 70% plus tax, as does Warren. The cost of the Democrats “freebies” have been estimated to cost upwards of $100 trillion, with the Green Dream starting at $30 trillion. For years I have used the saying, “Every dollar of taxation is a dollar less of freedom. The Soviets and the Democrats want to take your freedom away. Today, Sanders calls himself a Democratic Socialist”, a nice term for what the Soviets did to the people of Hungary. Yet, our media refuses to look at history and see who else offered the same Platform for the people? Our media is going to be shut down by the Democrats. Already Senator Chuck Schumer has called for a rewriting of the First Amendment, to limit free speech by elected officials and candidates.

Sanders has a plan to tax the media. He is starting with Google and Facebook. How is he going to use the money? To create a government media center, to provide information to the public. What is Vermont for Pravda?

In his January State of the Union address, President Trump made a clear statement—“We are not going to be a Socialist nation”. The Republicans applauded, the Democrats were silent. Maybe they should visit Budapest and Liberty Square.

In 1964 Goldwater said, “Any government big enough to give you everything you want is big enough to take it away.” The people of Hungary found that out—now we have Democrats in 2019 offering the American public what the Soviets imposed upon the people of Hungary. Are we smart enough to learn the lessons of history?

I learned the PRICE OF FREEDOM on my summer vacation.