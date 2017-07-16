By

My last newsletter was published on June 20. That is because on the afternoon of June 19 I suffered a heart attack, taken to the hospital and spent the next two weeks waiting for surgery and recovering from the surgery. On June 26 I had a triple bypass at Kaiser/Sunset in Los Angeles. On June 30 I went home! In that time it was family and friends that protected me and supported me. The bottom line is that for a variety of reasons I need to take care of my health first, meaning a change in my lifestyle—both eating and work.

The great news is that I am back, though limited in my activities for a while and a change in my activities till the end of the year.

Steve Frank is BACK

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 7/17/17

My life changed on June 19. No longer could I go 100 miles an hour, eat what I want, or take on every project and issue that presented itself to me.

My bypass surgery was successful. While not fully recovered, I still have balance problems and my voice has not fully returned (My good friend Tom Del Beccaro sent a text to my wife after the operation, he wrote “Who knew that Steve had a heart and no voice”). It was the doctors first at Simi Valley Hospital that saved my life and the doctors at Kaiser that gave me a future. Importantly, the nurses that took care of me were highly professional and caring—they were really the first line of support and care both before and after the surgery. In the future I will be doing an editorial, retracting my previous opposition from nurses having more responsibility over the care and treatment of patients. The nurses were knowledgeable and able to handle all emergencies and on going care, from medicine control to decision making.

But it was my wife of almost 45 years, Leslie, that kept me going. In the hospital she was positive, comforting and sympathetic. Since being home she has made sure I have followed the doctors orders, driving me to doctors visits and even pushing me in a wheel chair for the visits. My daughters Amy and Emily were with me (along with their husbands), along with several of my grandchildren (I have five)

My closest friends Celeste Greig and Don and Sandi Otto visited me in the hospital and at home. Friends sent cards, balloons and flowers. Numerous text messages and phone calls. All of which my wife answered, since the first day in the hospital she took my phone away from me. Only a few days ago was it given back, and a few days ago allowed to use my computer.

For the long term the prognosis is good, though this episode exposed some other health issues that are being addressed. This is going to cause a slow down of my travel and activities till the end of the year. Today is the first day back for the California Political News and Views. It is expected I will be able to return to the radio talk shows the first week of August. Both are done from the desk at my home. I will not be able to travel to Northern California or Central California till probably the first of the New Year.

The best way to communicate with me is via text or email. OR IF YOU WANT TO SEND A MESSAGE, PLEASE USE THE COMMENT SECTION OF THIS ARTICLE—I WILL BE READING ALL COMMENTS AND APPRECIATE THEM.

I am blessed. With a great family, very good friends and now thanks to doctors and nurses, a longer life.