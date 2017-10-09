Steve Frank: New American Civil War: Civil War II

By

From the National Park Service, “Decades of growing strife between North and South erupted in civil war on April 12, 1861, when Confederate artillery opened fire on this Federal fort in Charleston Harbor. Fort Sumter surrendered 34 hours later. Union forces would try for nearly four years to take it back.” For decades before, from the John Brown movement, to the Dred Scott case, the Missouri Compromise, the Civil War had started prior to that, but neither declared nor acknowledged officially. November 8, 2016 will be listed in the history books as the official start of the New American Civil War, Civil War II. That was the date Donald Trump was elected President. But, go back to the Nixon days and you will hear the words of Pat Buchanan talking about the cultural wars. Then in 1992 he gave his famous speech on the War we were in, “PATRICK JOSEPH BUCHANAN, “CULTURE WAR SPEECH: ADDRESS TO THE REPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTION” (17 AUGUST 1992) “My friends, this election is about more than who gets what. It is about who we are. It is about what we believe, and what we stand for as Americans. There is a religious war going on in this country. It is a cultural war, as critical to the kind of nation we shall be as was the Cold War itself, for this war is for the soul of America. And in that struggle for the soul of America, Clinton & Clinton are on the other side, and George Bush is on our side. And so, to the Buchanan Brigades out there, we have to come home and stand beside George Bush.”

New American Civil War: Civil War II

Editorial by Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 10/10/17

In the 1992 cultural wars speech to the Republican National Convention, Buchanan spoke about policy debates, differences and the use of electoral power to win the Cultural War. The 2016 election of Trump officially ended debate and use of the ballot box to create policy. At that point the Democrat Party officially ended being the “Loyal Opposition” and declared itself the “Resistance”.

This is from the Washington Examiner, June 1, 2017, “Democrats are hoping to capitalize on the anti-Trump excitement in their base by staging a coordinated “Summer of Resistance” across the country that’s aimed at countering the agenda of President Trump and the GOP-led Congress.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi kicked off the effort Wednesday at a rally in Dallas, where she told attendees Democrats would work to stop the GOP agenda and Trump.”

Resistance instead of alternative policy. Resistance instead of debate. Note on issue after issue the GOP and Pres. Trump have provided new direction for the nation. The Democrats, instead of providing alternatives, use the phrase “Resistance”, they will resist all changes, not make America better. They do not even pretend they have a better way to govern, it is the true Party of NO.

Backing up the Resistance is the media’s Fake News on slaught and then you have the radical, violent Black Lives Matter, Antifa and old line radicals like Planned Parenthood, ACLU and others. The violence on our campuses will grow this year—along with the bullying and racism of the New American Civil War

The media has been promoting the Fake News of Russian/Trump collusion. Last week Sen. Burr chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee made it clear that after millions of tax dollars spent, thousands of hours spent investigating, the Committee had no evidence of collusion—though they did have evidence that Hillary sold out American uranium to the Russians, Bill Clinton received $500,000 from the Russians for a speech—none of which went into the report.

“Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr said Wednesday that the panel “has more work to do” to determine whether there was collusion between Russian officials and Donald Trump’s team during last year’s presidential election.

“The committee continues to look into all evidence to see if there was any hint of collusion,” Burr said at a Capitol Hill news conference, standing alongside the committee’s top Democrat, Mark Warner of Virginia.

Burr said the committee continues to look for “any hint of collusion” but has not come to any initial conclusions on that question, as it is still conducting interviews and reviewing documents, including 25 additional interviews this month, per this CNN report

No one doubts the Russians tried to interfere in our 2016 election—just as Obama used tax dollars to interfere in the recent Israeli elections. There is no documentation of collusion between Trump and the Russians, but lots of documents showing the Clintons’ collusion with the Russians. The Fake News media is refusing to discuss those facts, instead if Trump is within a quarter mile of the Russian Embassy they ask if this is the missing proof.

The purpose of this Fake News is to make Americans distrust their President and the government. This is part of the psychological warfare of the New American Civil War.

Then you have the riots on campuses, the bigotry of the college campuses and the bullying of students into silence if they have views not allowed by the Totalitarian Left. Antifa is the armed segment of the Resistance.

Antifa are the warriors, soldiers of the Resistance movement. The Berkeley Review in March reported this, “They showed up wearing black clothes and masks, throwing fireworks and smashing glass windows. They threatened people recording them, and attacked those who stood in their way. They set fires and threw Molotov Cocktails. Later, they were described as “Ninja-like” individuals who used “paramilitary tactics”. But this wasn’t a civil war or a terror attack. This was Antifa, a growing movement whose stated goal is to smash fascism.”

Only a month, after campuses in Northern California had riots, buildings burn, classes blocked, students beaten, did San Fran Nan finally denounce the Antifa Guerillas for their violence—and then only because it was embarrassing. Even when she was holding a press conference denouncing Pres. Trump policy of enforcing the immigration laws, she became a victim of her values, words and “Resistance.—her press conference was stopped by rioters and bullies that would not allow her to talk. Her own people now made her a target.

The Washington Post on August 30, 2017, said this, “House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi condemned the “violent actions of people calling themselves antifa” after violence led to arrests at Bay Area protests, in the strongest criticism of left-wing protesters that any Democratic leader has made.

“Our democracy has no room for inciting violence or endangering the public, no matter the ideology of those who commit such acts,” Pelosi said in a statement released late Tuesday. “The violent actions of people calling themselves antifa in Berkeley this weekend deserve unequivocal condemnation, and the perpetrators should be arrested and prosecuted.”

But when Antifa burned cars and buildings on January 20, 2017, Inauguration Day, in downtown Washington D.C., she said nothing. She never condemned them—until she became the target.

This is like the Russian Revolution in the early part of the 20th century—the Bolsheviks vs. the Menshevik—but they were all totalitarian Communists.

We are in a Civil War—Civil War II. It can only be won by the forces of freedom if we admit the War has started. This is not the time to compromise with the Totalitarians—if you do, they will push you even more. We live in dangerous times for freedom and the rule of Law.

This is the first in a series of Editorials on the subject of Civil War II.

The next installment will examine the new Nazi movement, a movement of the Left, just like the original one from Germany. Then we will look at the racism of the Left, the modern day KKK..