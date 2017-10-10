Steve Frank: The Case FOR Christopher Columbus: The Case Against Spain and Spanish

By

Tomorrow is the real Columbus Day Holiday, not the government convenient, three day weekend created October 9 version of Columbus Day. This is the day to honor the Columbus effort to find a new way to the East Indies. Instead, he found the island of Hispaniola—which led to the discovery of the American continent by other explorers. For years the illogical Left have been denouncing Columbus, an Italian for the murder of Indians, the bringing of disease to this part of the world (of course Hispaniola and America did not have any diseases before Columbus—LOL) and for the enslavement of Indigenous people. Why take it out on Columbus, he was just the hired hand. Take down his statues for what? Change the name of a major Indiana city, Columbus, because the guy had an idea and found a financier to fund the effort? Who actually paid for this venture? Who expected to be financially rewarded for this trip? Who wanted the riches of a new world? Find that person or country and punish them, not Columbus. The Case FOR Christopher Columbus: The Case Against Spain

Editorial by Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 10/11/17

Lets go to the facts. Christopher Columbus had an aide on how to fund a new, shorter route to the East Indies. He thought he would wind up in Japan, instead he found himself in what is now San Salvador.

But the key is how did he finance the trip and what was he going to get out of it?

From Wikipedia, “In the April 1492 “Capitulations of Santa Fe“, King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella promised Columbus that if he succeeded he would be given the rank of Admiral of the Ocean Sea and appointed Viceroy and Governor of all the new lands he could claim for Spain. He had the right to nominate three persons, from whom the sovereigns would choose one, for any office in the new lands. He would be entitled to 10 percent of all the revenues from the new lands in perpetuity. Additionally, he would also have the option of buying one-eighth interest in any commercial venture with the new lands and receive one-eighth of the profits.[36]

Columbus was later arrested in 1500 and dismissed from his posts. He and his sons, Diego and Fernando, then conducted a lengthy series of court cases against the Castilian crown, known as the pleitos colombinos, alleging that the Crown had illegally reneged on its contractual obligations to Columbus and his heirs. The Columbus family had some success in their first litigation, as a judgment of 1511 confirmed Diego’s position as Viceroy, but reduced his powers. Diego resumed litigation in 1512, which lasted until 1536, and further disputes continued until 1790.[43]”

First notice this court case lasted 279 YEARS!!! In California we had the famous Colorado River water case that lasted 100 years—not much compared to the Columbus case! Importantly, he expected to get rich, famous and powerful—exchange for Spain financing the venture. He would get 10% of the revenues and Spain would get 90%.

Why are we so upset with the Italian Columbus and not more upset with Spain for paying for this? It was Spain that wanted the riches. It was Spain therefore, mostly responsible for all the negative effects. Why are we taking down Columbus monuments and remembrances and saying and doing nothing to Spain? Well, as far as I know, we do not have any monuments in the United States promoting Spain or Queen Isabella. So, there is nothing we can do to them. There are no holidays for Spain to cut out or change the name. How then do we punish Spain for all the negatives laid on Columbus, which actually belongs to Spain?

Here is an idea. Why do we promote the language of Spain in the United Sates? Every word in Spanish is a slap in the face of the Indigenous people, the Indians and those that they harmed. Can we use the language of those that killed the Indigenous residents, brought disease, famine and global warming to their shores? Why do we allow our government to promote Spain and its history of hate and destruction of the Indigenous people?

Will Antifa tear down signs in Spanish in East L.A. or Sacramento? Will they trash government forms in Spanish? Why not. If they hate the employee, Columbus—shouldn’t they really hate those that finance and hoped to get rich off the backs of the Indigenous folks?

Can we allow people into this country, illegally, that speak that vicious language? Can we afford more Spanish speaking people to remind us of the hate and bigotry of Queen Isabella and Spain?

On this Columbus Day, October 12, let us recommit ourselves to ending the glorification of Columbus and his boss, Spain. No statues of Christopher, no use of the Spanish language for Spain. What do you think? Shouldn’t we be fair and equal in our wiping out of history?