Steve Frank: The “I am Personally Pro-Life” Scam by Pro-Choicers

By

One of the questions I ask a candidate for office is whether they are pro-life. This is but one of twenty stock questions I ask about public policy. The goal is to find out how much the candidate knows about an issue and how dedicated they are to the position they state. Some questions have easy answers. Others are more nuanced. It is the nuances that tell a great deal about the truth behind the position. One thing I can not tolerate is someone that does not answer the question directly. The abortion question is a key one. This opinion piece is not about abortion, it is about candidates misleading their audience as to their position on this issue. I am Pro-Life. While I disagree with the pro-abortion position, I have respect for those that are open and HONEST that they support abortion. It is those that imply they are pro-life and are not, that drive me up a wall. Why? Because they are using weasel words to mislead—and if they can’t tell you the truth about their position on LIFE, how can you trust what they say about other issues? Weasel words on the abortion issue: Did you hear someone say, “I am personally against abortion.” Or my favorite, “I am Catholic” or I grew up Catholic.

The “I am Personally Pro-Life” Scam by Pro-Choicers

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views Editorial, 3/4/19

One of the hot button issues in public policy is that of abortion. Since the early 1970’s when Phyllis Schlafly asked me in a public forum if I was pro-life, this has been an issue with me. While I had been giving public speeches on public policy since 1961, she was the first person to ask me that question. It was at a meeting of the California Republican Assembly. I need to admit, I was surprised by that question, since I had never given the issue a thought—at that time. I had to take a moment to think about my response. After a few seconds of thought my reply was simple. “Abortion is murder. I am opposed to murder. I am opposed to abortion.”

Thanks to her question, it forced me to study the issue and be prepared for a fuller, complete response to the question. Since then I have written about my pro-life positions, the nuances of the question (like the “exceptions” and what they mean) and how to articulate the answer to get more people to understand the value of all human life, not just the response that it is murder. I wanted a positive reason for the sanctity of life, not just the visceral response of “murder”.

Since the mid-1970’s I have asked candidates for partisan and non partisan office as well as those running for California Republican party office the question, “What is your position on abortion?”

There are three answers that I get.

“I am opposed to abortion.” A simple direct answer. I follow up asking about the three “exceptions”, (life of the mother, rape, incest). After this discussion I know they are opposed to abortions. “I am personally against abortion”. Let me translate that answer. It means that THEY would not have an abortion (I love when men say this) but have no problem allowing “choice” for an abortion—“I can’t tell another person what to do” or “Society , not me should decide” or “well the courts have allowed it, so I can’t impose my views on others” (tell that to the dead baby.)

The question was simple—do you support abortion? Should government allow the death of babies? Then I like to ask, that since you are personally against abortion can you show me articles you have written, statements you have made, participation in pro-life rallies organizations or lobbying against Planned Parenthood funding? When pushed those “personally against” abortion have nothing to show they actually did something to promote that position. Oh, some then say, I had two or three children, doesn’t that prove I am against abortion? What that says is that YOU allowed your babies to live—but you have no problem allowing the killing of the babies in your neighborhood.

The third answer is the worst. Why? Because it abuses babies and religion. How many times have you heard the response to “Are you a supporter of abortion” is “Well I was brought up as a Catholic” or, “I am a practicing Catholic.” Nancy Pelosi considers herself a practicing Catholic—and she has no problem with the abortion of babies until the time of birth. Joe Biden is the same. Jerry Brown is a practicing Catholic—even studied to be a Priest—and he supports abortion. All of these practicing Catholics also support the financing of abortions by the use of tax dollars.

So when a Republican candidate uses their religion as an answer, instead of answering directly, it abuses the teachings of the Catholic Church. Also, it says they think you are not smart enough to understand their answer is a misdirect. Can you really trust someone on other issues if they lie on this issue?

Sadly, some running for CRP office abused the delegates and the Catholic Church by claiming that being a Catholic means they are pro-life—when in reality they have done nothing to protect the least among us, they do not speak out against abortion (they will say this is too divisive an answer to publicly discuss—what could be more important than life and death, especially of babies?)

Most importantly, this is a question of integrity. Be pro-life, be pro-choice, but answer honestly. Then the voters can decide. Now is the time to start vetting candidates for the March, 2020 Primary. Ask the question and listen closely to the answer. If they mislead on this question, what else are they hiding? Again, this article is not about the abortion issue, it is about the integrity of candidates.