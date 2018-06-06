Steve Frank: What Do the Results of Tuesday Election Really Mean?

By

Editorial by Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 6/7/18

The June 2018 Primary is over. In almost all significant races we have the results, if not the final certified votes.

Congratulations to John Cox for a hard fought victory in race to challenge Gavin Newsom in November

Congrats to Judge Steven Bailey in creating a ground swell for victory for Attorney General.

Mark Meuser has been traveling the State, day after day, to run for Secretary of State. How good is the current SOS? It appears that about 180,000, statewide voter registrants did not have their name on the voting list—with 118,000 in L.A. County. The Secretary, Padilla, is blaming the DMV for this—obviously he takes no responsibility for his role.

We have a great candidate for Treasurer, my old friend Greg Conlon from the Bay Area, ready to do battle in November.

This is a Team we can and should unite behind. Lets put aside our differences from the Primary and join together to maximize our efforts for November. Everyone of these candidates is great, for the job that are contesting. After the November election we need to be able to say we did all we can to save the Confederate State of California.

BTW, the GOP registration in California is 25.1%.

Yet for Governor, the GOP got at least 36%, for Lt. Gov. at least 38%,Secretary of State 37%, Controller, 25%–Treasurer 41%, Attorney General 40% Those number are at least 25% higher than GOP registration—good show.

Then we have the Recall of Josh Newman in SD 29—by a 60-40% margin, Ling Ling Chang is the new State Senator. And in another race, a GOP’er took over a Democrat legislative seat in a special election.

The big news of the day, the gas tax scam—trading a vote to raise the gas in exchange for some controls on how the money is spent, lost big time—the only ballot measure to lose.

Assemblyman Rocky Chavez ran for Congress instead of re-election in AD 76—a seat that has not seen a Democrat hold in memory. Thanks to the results Tuesday night the Top Two are Democrats, so we lost this seat.

Why did Antonio V get just 13% and Kevin Deleon just 12% of the vote? Because there was almost no Hispanic vote and the Democrat vote barely showed up. In November there will be a bigger Democrat turnout, but I do not believe the Hispanic vote will grow by much.

Everyone is saying how wonderful Feinstein did—yet she only received 44% of the vote—a clear majority did not want her. And a GOP’er that did not campaign, spent no money, knew nothing about creating a campaign, James Bradley, almost beat Deleon! That will tell you about this election year. Had the GOP put up a known candidate, with a little money, they, not Kevin, would be on the November ballot.

More at another time—but be ready to take a couple of days off—then a race to November.

