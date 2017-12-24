By

Hillary and Obama told us that illegal aliens were more honest than American citizens. The Socialist/Democrat party has been promoting DACA on the basis that illegal aliens commit fewer crimes than American citizens. For eight years Obama HID the facts and the numbers. Thanks to the transparent Trump Administrator we know the truth—Barack Obama, San Fran Nan and Jerry Brown lied to us—and they knew it. “Mark Steyn joined Tucker Carlson Thursday night to react to new Justice Department statistics on crime committed by immigrants. According to the data, there are 39,455 suspected or confirmed non-citizens currently in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons, which amounts to 21 percent of the total federal prison population. Of the total 37,557 confirmed immigrants in federal custody, 94 percent were illegal immigrants. Steyn said it’s logical that if people enter a country illegally, there’s no reason to expect that they would respect the country’s other laws. Note these statistics are for the Federal justice system—imagine how much worse it is in the State system. Want to save money on prisons? Enforce our immigration laws.

Steyn: We Weren’t Told the Truth About Illegal Immigrant Crime Because of Political Correctness

Fox News, 12/21/17

Mark Steyn joined Tucker Carlson Thursday night to react to new Justice Department statistics on crime committed by immigrants.

According to the data, there are 39,455 suspected or confirmed non-citizens currently in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons, which amounts to 21 percent of the total federal prison population. Of the total 37,557 confirmed immigrants in federal custody, 94 percent were illegal immigrants.

Steyn said it’s logical that if people enter a country illegally, there’s no reason to expect that they would respect the country’s other laws.

“These statistics, which for political correctness reasons we were prevented from knowing in recent years, show that this country is, in effect, importing a criminal class,” Steyn said. “And it does not check any aspect of the criminal class it imports.”

He said these figures represent just the tip of the iceberg, because approximately 90 percent of incarceration is at the state and local level, and the Justice Department report did not have that data.

“Why does any country need to import a criminal class?” Steyn asked, pointing out that America has no shortage of citizens in the country who break the law.

Carlson said that Americans appear to be increasingly uninterested in voting Democrat, and Democrats know that immigrants are more likely to support them in elections.

“That’s kind of the point of the whole thing,” Carlson said.

Watch more above.