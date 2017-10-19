Stockton Goes Socialist: Give $500 a Month to “Deserving Families”

By

In Britain, a Socialist nation, young people get a monthly stipend from government—no need to apply for welfare. Bernie Sanders and Mark Zuckerberg want to give everyone a monthly allowance, paid for by productive people, so the unproductive can watch re-runs of NFL games and confirm why they hate America. Stockton elected a Socialist as Mayor—open and proud. For example he has started a pilot program to give $500 a month to the “needy”. “Stockton could become the first city in the nation to give some of its poorer citizens a $500 a month basic income, Mayor Michael Tubbs announced Wednesday. “This is not a handout, it’s a hand up,” Tubbs said. “You can’t pull yourself up by your bootstraps if you don’t have boots. How do you make sure folks who are working two or three jobs, how do we make sure they are able to enjoy the American Dream we hold so dear?” Around $1 million is coming from the Economic Security Project, a network of researchers, elected leaders, and organizers. There are no tax dollars being spent.” At the moment no taxes are involved. Wrong. Since these organizations are non-profit, they do not pay taxes—so the rest of us must pay more to make up for their protection from taxation. In short order, Stockton will take tax dollars to expand the program. Stockton is trying hard to be the Europe of California. Sad.

Stockton To Pilot Guaranteed Income Program For Some Residents

Rich Ibarra, Capitol Public Radio, 10/18/17

Stockton could become the first city in the nation to give some of its poorer citizens a $500 a month basic income, Mayor Michael Tubbs announced Wednesday.

“This is not a handout, it’s a hand up,” Tubbs said. “You can’t pull yourself up by your bootstraps if you don’t have boots. How do you make sure folks who are working two or three jobs, how do we make sure they are able to enjoy the American Dream we hold so dear?”

Around $1 million is coming from the Economic Security Project, a network of researchers, elected leaders, and organizers. There are no tax dollars being spent.

Tubbs said over the next six months a study group will determine who gets the money and for how long, anywhere from one to three years. There could be 25 to 75 families involved.

Tubbs says this guaranteed income could be the key to empower citizens to build a better future for themselves. In Stockton, around one in four people live below the poverty line.