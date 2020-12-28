By

Stockton Hair Salon Raided by Consumer Agency Cops

‘They burst into our salon and they treated it like a drug raid’

By Katy Grimes, California Globe, 12/27/20

A Stockton hair salon was raided last week by armed, body armor-wearing cops from the Department of Consumer Affairs, for being open and ignoring Governor Gavin Newsom’s statewide small business shutdown.

Did anyone know the California Department of Consumer Affairs has its own armed police force?

Fox49 reported Pomp Hair Salon owners Vicki Kirk and Dino Ballin, husband and wife, were accused of violating an emergency order by the state Board of Barbering and Cosmetology requiring them to follow the lockdown emergency order. The original orders are from the governor and California Health and Human Services agency, along with county public health agencies.

“I just want to earn a living and we all want to do it safely,” Kirk told Fox40 News. “We have strict safety protocols here, and we will continue to do so.”

“We just want to keep our homes. We just want to feed our families.”

After the early “non-essential” business restrictions were imposted in March, the salon eventually reopened after hair stylists begged for work, Fox40 reported.

Is there more danger getting a haircut from a salon following health and safety protocols, or going to Walmart, Target or Costco? Is there more danger getting a haircut from a salon following health and safety protocols, or sitting on a Boeing 737 for five hours, packed in with strangers like sardines?

These arbitrary shutdowns are pure nonsense, and targeted only at small businesses.

Kirk and Ballin said after posting the video of the raid on their salon on Instagram, they’ve had an outpouring of support, including from numerous attorneys offering to take their case pro-bono.

Attorneys may want to start with the armed, body armor-wearing cops from the Department of Consumer Affairs. From there they can visit the state Board of Barbering and Cosmetology for being all too willing to throw the Pomp Hair Salon under the bus.

In California it is starting to feel as if we are dangerously close to state officials showing up and saying “show me your papers.”

“There’s these people in authority who are setting these restrictions for our citizens who are not following it themselves,” Ballin said.

“We don’t want to be doing this, any of this. We don’t want to be doing this interview today. We just want to open and work. We just want our rights,” Ballin said.

Ballin has vowed to remain open and keep the salon’s 43 staff employed even if it means losing their state license to operate.

That’s the spirit.