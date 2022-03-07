Stop Protecting Biden:  He is a Victim of Dementia

By

Biden claims he enjoyed ‘teaching’ and misses ‘being a professor at Penn’. Except he never taught there.

Kevin Haggerty, Bizpacreview, 3/5/22

President Joe Biden reaffirmed that he has lost touch with reality, taking shots at Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) before bulking up his resume with a job he’s never held.

Boston College history professor Heather Cox Richardson recently released an interview with Biden that was conducted on February 25.

“I wanted to hear from a historic figure in a historic time about how he thinks about America in this pivotal moment,” Richardson said of the conversation, “to put the specifics of what he does in a larger context.”

During the interview, Biden attempted to suggest that the Build Back Better (BBB) legislation that failed to pass in the Senate was meant to improve the overall quality of life for Americans while addressing infrastructure and climate change.

(Video: YouTube)

“It all was critically important in terms of the quality of life for America and, I think, for the rest of the world as well,” Biden said. “The Build Back Better piece, what people don’t realize…mainly because one senator from West Virginia talks about how it’s all social spending – well, you know, of the money in Build Back Better provisions, there is about $500 billion of it is for the environment.”

“But the other parts,” Biden insisted, “are for the best way to deal with people who have been getting the short end of the stick.”

In referencing Manchin, Biden failed to note that the climate provisions and child care measures, that he would go on to discuss, were matters that the senator was open to negotiating.

“If you want to reduce the burden of people who are struggling to pay for a gallon of gas,” Biden suggested, providing child tax credits and reducing the overall standard of living.

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine was underway, inflation had reached a 40-year high and the price of fuel was already negatively impacting a strained economy, Biden did not promote a return to American energy independence. Instead, he suggested a tax credit.

However, this was not the only disconnect from reality that Biden exhibited during the interview. In referencing Richardson’s status as a history professor at Boston College, Biden remarked, “You make me miss being a professor at Penn…I really enjoyed teaching and writing.”

This seemed likely a reference to the honorary professorship that Biden accepted from the University of Pennsylvanian after his establishment of the “Biden Center” in 2017. As an honorary professor, Biden never actually engaged in teaching any classes.

He did, however, collect more than $900,000 from the university between 2017 and 2019 while large donations began to funnel in from China, as Peter Schweizer laid out in his book, “Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win.” The university received close to $60 million dollars from Chinese banks and donors.

Perhaps, having so easily improved his own standard of living over the years by simply making a few speaking appearances and calling it teaching, the president believes it can be that easy for everyone.

What’s more likely, as the Chinese Communist Party has spent immense sums of money to increase their influence in America, is that Biden will do or say anything so long as it benefits him in the long run, leaving the average American still getting the “short end of the stick.”