Stop the Bullies: Attend Sheriff Arpaio Speech in Fresno on Friday 9/29

The progressive bullies, those that oppose free speech, do not stand for the National Anthem and think America, by definition is racist, now want to stop Sheriff Joe Arpaio from speaking in Fresno this Friday. The Progressives have let it be known that they do what it takes to take away the rights of the people of the Central Valley to hear Sheriff Joe. They have decided for YOU who you are allowed to hear and what they can say. The only way to stop the bullies is to stand up to them. In this case the best way to show you will not be bullied is to attend the event. It be in Fresno, starting at 5:30pm for the social hour and 6:30 for the dinner and program. The cost is $70 for a ticket and $600 for ten tickets. Plus special prices for a VIP reception. To get your tickets and the location, go here. http://www.fresnogop.org/ They have lied about us, they have lied about President Trump and they lied and Sheriff Arpaio. Obama sent 160 violent terrorists back to the battlefield and the Left said nothing. But President Trump gave a pardon to a man charged because he UPHELD the law—by a political Attorney General, Eric Holder—who sold weapons to the Mexican drug cartels. Stand up to the bullies. I urge my friends in the Central Valley to make a special trip to Fresno on Friday, to stand up for American and against the bullies.

Fresno County GOP leader: Arpaio’s unfairly branded a racist

Fred Vanderhoff, Fresno Bee Letters to the Editor, 9/23/17

Recently there have been letters to the editor maligning former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio by calling him a racist. Nothing can be further from the truth. Besides having grandchildren of Hispanic descent, Arpaio had the highest percentage of Hispanic deputies and staff of any sheriff’s department in Arizona.

Also, he promoted more Hispanic officers to command positions than any other state law enforcement agency. Arpaio is a an Army veteran and a man who has served in various law enforcement agencies spanning a 50-year career.

While some of Sheriff Joe’s no-nonsense ways of dealing with lawbreakers offended some, he was within the law and was re-elected several times because of his dedication to protecting the citizens of Maricopa County.

Typically, the Department of Justice refrains from taking legal action against an elected official so close to an election.

However, two weeks before his election, the Department of Justice under Eric Holder, charged him with a misdemeanor. Accusing him of racial profiling for enforcing immigration law is a standard left-wing tactic. The judge denied his Constitutional right to a jury trial, which would have explained the truth.

Balance is necessary and judging someone before finding the facts is counterproductive.

Fred Vanderhoof, Fresno County Republican Party