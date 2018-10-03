By

USC Professor James Moore has committed a crime against humanity, one which disallows him from ever stepping foot on a college campus. No, he did not attack a women, nor did he plant a bomb, make homophobic comments or supported the State of Israel. His crime? “Nearly 100 students at the University of Southern California attended a rally at noon on Monday demanding a tenured professor be fired after he sent a reply-all email last Thursday to the student body noting that “accusers sometimes lie.” “If the day comes you are accused of some crime or tort of which you are not guilty, and you find your peers automatically believing your accuser, I expect you find yourself a stronger proponent of due process than you are now,” emailed Professor James Moore. The email — in response to a reply-all email that urged students to “Believe Survivors” on the day of Christine Ford’s testimony — triggered what one school admin said was “hundreds” of emails from concerned students and alumni since Thursday.” Remember the Duke University lacrosse Team was charged with rape—until the accuser was found to have lied? Lots of other example. Professor Moore forgot that in todays world, making a charge is the SAME as proving a charge—hence he made students uncomfortable by telling the truth. USC no longer beliefs in truth—just obnoxious radicalism. I am embarrassed for my good friends that attended USC.

Students Demand Professor Be Fired After He Champions Due Process, Says ‘Accusers Sometimes Lie’

By Toni Airaksinen , PJ Media, 10/1/18

Nearly 100 students at the University of Southern California attended a rally at noon on Monday demanding a tenured professor be fired after he sent a reply-all email last Thursday to the student body noting that “accusers sometimes lie.”

“If the day comes you are accused of some crime or tort of which you are not guilty, and you find your peers automatically believing your accuser, I expect you find yourself a stronger proponent of due process than you are now,” emailed Professor James Moore.

The email — in response to a reply-all email that urged students to “Believe Survivors” on the day of Christine Ford’s testimony — triggered what one school admin said was “hundreds” of emails from concerned students and alumni since Thursday.

USC students Audrey Mechling and Joelle Montier then organized a Facebook rally against the engineering professor, entitled “ Times Up for James Moore .” Monday at noon at the USC Argue Plaza, nearly 100 students yelled, “Times Up, No Moore!” dozens of times.

Roughly 7 students also spoke at a makeshift podium, sharing sharing stories of sexual abuse. The crowd then marched over to the office of Dean Jack Knott , according to multiple live-streams of the protest.

Met by security guards, the protesters demanded to see Dean Knott. It is unclear if they intended to occupy the building. After a roughly five-minute standoff, security guards allowed Dean Knott greet the protesters, but did not allow students in the building.

“What [Professor Moore] sent was extremely inappropriate, hurtful, insensitive. We are going to try to do everything we can to try to create a better school, to educate the faculty,” said Dean Knott to the crowd.

He then announced that USC would take action.

“This is going to be a multi-pronged effort. We are going to have a faculty meeting later this week around implicit bias, sensitivity towards [sexual assault]….” he said.