Not only is LAUSD an academic failure, it is also dangerous to attend school. The Left has demanded cops be taken off the campus and Sacramento has taken guns out of the hands of Administrators and teachers. That means students are sitting ducks for terrorists, gangs and nut cases. Now the students demand safety in the classroom. “Hundreds of students at John Marshall High School in Los Angeles staged a walk-out Thursday after two students were stabbed on campus earlier in the week, the Los Angeles Times reported. Many of the students said they don’t feel safe on campus, and asked administrators to increase mental health services and security measures such as metal detectors and drugs and weapons searches, the newspaper reported. The students do not want to go to a war zone without security measures—they deserve protection, even if the School Board does not care. BTW, why aren’t the parents taking the lead? Or why hasn’t the PTA spoken up?

Students in L.A. walk out of class to demand better campus security

CAROLYN JONES, EdSource, 10/24/22

Hundreds of students at John Marshall High School in Los Angeles staged a walk-out Thursday after two students were stabbed on campus earlier in the week, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Many of the students said they don’t feel safe on campus, and asked administrators to increase mental health services and security measures such as metal detectors and drugs and weapons searches, the newspaper reported.

The stabbings occurred Wednesday during a fight between students at 3:30 p.m. Two students were hospitalized and quickly released. The incident follows a spate of violence on other school campuses in Los Angeles, including a Sept. 22 stabbing at Grant High School.

Some students said they’d feel safer if there were police on campus. But not all thought police would solve the problem.

“I don’t think we would need a school police officer if the administration was taking more care of the students’ mental health and just figuring out what’s going on with the students,” student Marina Wells told the Times.