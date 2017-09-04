Study: 80% of San Fran Bay Area Marijuana Poses Health Hazards, Such as Cancer

This is bad news, really bad news for the people of San Fran and the Bay Area. As we know, this is the leading area to outlaw smoking cigarettes because they cause cancer. Instead these folks overwhelmingly supported the legalization of marijuana—something de facto has been legal in the area for years. Now the bad news—80% of the marijuana sold in the Bay Area causes cancer. No surprise—it is four times more toxic and cancer producing than a Marlboro.

“Four-fifths of the San Francisco Bay Area marijuana studied by a product testing company posed health threats such as cancer and reproductive toxicity.

“The greatest threat standing in the way of California’s march toward legalized marijuana isn’t Attorney General Jeff Sessions or Big Pharma. It’s the cannabis industry itself,” San Francisco Magazine reports:

“Much of the roughly $1 billion in cannabis sold in California’s 1,000-plus dispensaries every year is dirty.”

Maybe we should outlaw marijuana again—on the basis it causes cancer. So, if you are willing to risk cancer by smoking pot, maybe your health insurance should not cover the medical costs of the disease—you brought it on yourself? Just a thought.