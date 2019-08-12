By

We pay the highest taxes in the nation. The unions have a stranglehold on our government schools. Radicals set the curriculum, not parents, teachers or professional educators. LAUSD students are held hostage in failed schools==600,000 children not getting an education.

The more money spent on schools (note I do not say education) in California, the worse it gets. Importantly, children are not safe in the classroom—note the bullying rate.

Study: California schools earn low grades compared to nation

By: Allison Horn, 10News, 7/29/19

(KGTV) – As parents and children prepare for a new school year, a study shows California schools do not earn top grades compared to other states.

California ranked 38th among the 50 states and District of Columbia in 29 categories, according to the Wallet Hub study.

Data considered to measure quality included graduation rate, dropout rate, math and reading test scores, Advanced Placement exam scores, student-teacher ratio, and SAT and ACT results.

Safety was measured by number of school shootings, share of high school students who were armed, participating in violence, or access to illegal drugs, school safety plans, youth incarceration rates, and safety grades of roads around schools.

California was 4th best for the percentage of threatened or injured high school students. The state came in last for its student-teacher ratio.

Other key rankings:

44 th – Math Test Scores

– Math Test Scores 38 th – Reading Test Scores

– Reading Test Scores 32 nd – Median SAT Score

– Median SAT Score 16 th – Median ACT Score

– Median ACT Score 22 nd – % of Licensed/Certified Public K–12 Teachers

– % of Licensed/Certified Public K–12 Teachers 34 th – Dropout Rate

– Dropout Rate 7th – Bullying Incidence Rate

Top states for education included Massachusetts, New Jersey, Connecticut, Virginia, and Vermont. The worst states were West Virginia, Mississippi, Arizona, Louisiana, and New Mexico.

Source: WalletHub