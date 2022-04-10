By

Study shows eye-popping percentage of S.F. tech jobs are now WFH

Photo Courtesy of newfilm.dk, Flickr.

Data also shows top 10% of SF tech workers make average of $217K

By Jeff Elder, SF Examiner, 3/31/22

If you wondered just how work-from-home cozy San Francisco tech got last year, here’s an eye-popping stat:

Eighty-one percent of tech job postings in San Francisco last year allowed working from home, new industry data shows. That dwarfs all other tech hubs, especially San Jose, where just 18% of 2021 job postings were for remote jobs.

“Among all tech job postings in 2021, 28% specified a WFH or hybrid work option, or slightly over 1 million job postings,” writes the nonprofit Computing Technology Industry Association in its new State of the Tech Workforce Report. But The City was way out in front of other tech hubs, no doubt in part due to our early-applied and only recently relaxed COVID-19 guidelines.

The low Silicon Valley number may be due to jobs at big tech companies invested in large campuses. Seattle, with Microsoft nearby, had just 23% remote jobs among its postings, with Boston at 29% and Austin at 33%. Only San Diego was anywhere close to our WFH number, with 49% of its postings giving the option.

Here’s something else that jumps out: San Francisco is already booming in 2022 with job growth, which the report projects will be 4.3% this year – and that is the highest rate in the country. One big area of that growth is emerging tech, like AI and cryptocurrency. In fact emerging tech is the second-biggest job category in The City and in San Jose, behind only software engineering.