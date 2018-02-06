By

I guess Black Lives Matter has no problem with a twice deported illegal alien killing a black American football player. They have been silent about the killing of Edwin Jackson in Indiana. I also note that Pelosi and Schumer have been quiet about the murder of Jackson by an illegal alien they have been protecting. Did Obama or Clinton send condolences to the Jackson family? They can’t, because their policies kept the killer in this country. “Indiana State Police detectives have determined the driver was 37-year-old Manuel Orrego-Savala, a citizen of Guatemala. He gave police the alias Alex Cabrera Gonsales after the early Sunday crash that killed Jackson and Monroe. “Orrego-Savala is in the United States illegally and has previously been deported on two occasions, in 2007 and again in 2009,” Sgt. John Perrine said in a statement. “State police investigators are working with U.S. Federal Immigration Officials and they have placed a hold on Orrego-Savala.” DACA? Are they crazy? It is time to enforce the law. All the DACA folks could become citizens of the U.S. All they have to do is follow the law, apply for citizenship and go through the process. Obviously even the Democrats do not want to give DACA people a path to citizenship—Trump offered it for at least 1.8 million law breakers—and Pelosi called it a white supremacy policy! Maybe a few major, well publicized raids, indictment of police chiefs that refuse to hold criminals from foreign countries and ending Federal tax dollars going to cities that hide killers would get the attention of the illegal alien community.

Stunner: Accused Drunk Driver Illegal Alien Who Killed Colts Player and Uber Driver is Twice Deported Guatemalan Who Lied About Identity

by Kristinn Taylor, Gateway Pundit, 2/5/18

The man arrested early Sunday morning shortly after he fled the scene of a fatal car crash in Indianapolis that killed a Colts player and an Uber driver lied to police about his identity. After initially reporting the man was named Alex Cabrera Gonsales from Mexico, police identified him as 37 years-old Manuel Orrego-Savala, a twice-deported Guatemalan.

The Indianapolis Star reported Monday morning:

Indiana State Police detectives have determined the driver was 37-year-old Manuel Orrego-Savala, a citizen of Guatemala. He gave police the alias Alex Cabrera Gonsales after the early Sunday crash that killed Jackson and Monroe.

“Orrego-Savala is in the United States illegally and has previously been deported on two occasions, in 2007 and again in 2009,” Sgt. John Perrine said in a statement. “State police investigators are working with U.S. Federal Immigration Officials and they have placed a hold on Orrego-Savala.”

Indianapolis Colts football player Edwin Jackson, 26 years-old, and Uber driver Jeffrey Monroe, 54 years-old, were killed by an alleged drunk driving illegal alien who plowed into them early Sunday morning as the two men stood on the side of Interstate 70 in Indianapolis, according to police. Mexico native Alex Cabrera Gonsales, 37 years-old, was arrested shortly after he fled the accident on foot.

The Indianapolis Star reported on the accident, but left out pertinent details about the arrested suspect.

According to the Indiana State Police, the crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday along the westbound lanes of I-70, just west of Holt Road.

Police said Jackson and 54-year-old Jeffrey Monroe of Avon were standing near a stopped vehicle when a black Ford F-150 pickup truck drove onto the emergency shoulder and struck them both.

…Monroe was an Uber driver, the company confirmed Sunday evening. Investigators believe he pulled to the side of the road and got out of the car to assist Jackson, 26, who became ill.

…The driver of the pickup truck, identified as 37-year-old Alex Cabrera Gonsales of Indianapolis, tried to flee the scene on foot.

He was apprehended shortly after on the ramp to Holt Road by Mays, police said.

“It is believed Gonsales was intoxicated and was driving without a license,” Perrine said in a statement. “He was transported to the Marion County Jail, the result of the test for intoxication is pending.”…

An inmate records check shows Cabrera, booking number 1804804, is charged with one felony and four misdemeanors–and has a detainer filed by ICE.

49G05-1802-MC-004180 02/04/2018 9-30-5-5(a)(1) Causing Death When Operating a Motor Vehicle with an ACE of .08 or More 5 F

49G05-1802-MC-004180 02/04/2018 9-24-18-1 Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Ever Receiving a License A M

49G05-1802-MC-004180 02/04/2018 9-30-5-2(a) & (b) Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person A M

49G05-1802-MC-004180 02/04/2018 9-30-5-1(b) Operating a Vehicle with an ACE of .15 or More A M

Screen image of Alex Cabrera booking info shows Immigration hold.

No booking photo of Cabrera is readily available.