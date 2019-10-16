By

Adam Schiff is a sleazy hack. He has secret witnesses, secret documents (remember he said he has the documents to prove that Trump colluded with Russia—yet Mueller never mentioned them). Now, Schiff has colluded with the alleged whistleblower, who has close connections with Adam Schiff and his staff. In fact, it was Schiff who guided the person to create a false narrative about Trump corruption—when he was neither present nor heard the conversation. Now he provides as another “witness” the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, who Trump fired. Why? He had no confidence in her. That, per Schiff is an impeachable offense. Then you have the agent of George Soros who also was not present for the call, saw no documents nor was on the phone call—claiming she is “disturbed”. Yes, she is disturbed. After working for George Soros, how did she get a security clearance or get inside the White House, even as a tourist? This is the “impeachment inquiry”. Disturbed people, upset about losing jobs and clearly anti-Trump. Adam, where is the evidence—show it or shut up.

Stunning! Schiff’s Monday ‘Witness’ Fiona Hill was NOT at WH at Time of July Call – And Worked for George Soros for Six Years!

by Jim Hoft, Gateway Pundit, 10/15/19

Former White House adviser Fiona Hill testified before Democrat investigators Monday as part of their closed door impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

The liberal media pushed the line all day that she was a very important Russia adviser — they really propped her up.

This can only mean that they know she is an anti-Trump hack.

Intel expert Tony Shaffer has no idea who she is which says a lot about the Democratic party witness.

According to reports Ms. Hill was not even working in the White House at the time of the call with the Ukrainian president on July 25th. Hill resigned before the call. So it’s not clear why they needed to speak with her for 11 hours. Hill had ZERO knowledge of the call, and only heard rumors. Democrats don’t care. They want to impeach Trump on rumors.

What a clown show.

And now this…

According to her resume Fiona Hill worked for the George Soros Open Society Institute from 2000-2006, just 13 years ago.

So why was this woman allowed anywhere near the Trump White House?

Late on Monday Democrats leaked out that Fiona Hill was “very disturbed” about the Trump phone call with Ukrainian President Zelensky.

Hill is definitely biased against this president and may even be the second whistleblower for all we know.