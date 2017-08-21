By

We all know how expensive it is to live in California thanks to high taxes, bad regulations and a government dedicated to kicking out the middle class. Now we find this is not a good place in which to retire. In fact only Hawaii is a worse State—we are 49th out of 50. We are 46th worst in education, have the worst roads, the highest taxes and cost of housing. In California if you retire at 65, you are broke at 81—think you can get a job at Wal Mart?

Su-prize, su-prize: California is not where you want to retire

Central Valley Business Times, 8/21/17

State will burn up retirement money faster than any place but Hawaii

But retire in Mississippi? Really?

Mississippi is the state where the retiree’s dollar will last the longest amount of time in retirement, while Hawaii is the state where your dollar will last the shortest, with California right behind the island state, a new study says.

It’s a common refrain that retirees should save at least $1 million for retirement, but how much does where they live affect their saving needs? Personal finance website GOBankingRates.com looked into that and came up with a list.

It added the average total annual expenses for people 65 and older (adding up groceries, housing, utilities, transportation and healthcare costs), then determined the state-specific yearly cost by multiplying total expenses by each state’s cost of living index.

The average American retirement age is 63, and the life expectancy for retirees is about 85, the report says. That means Americans should plan to spend 22 years in retirement. According to the math done by GoBankingRates, retires can squeeze an extra decade out of that million dollars they so ant-like socked away if they’d just live their golden years in Mississippi instead of the Golden State.

“Do I have enough to retire?” asks GoBankRates.

“If you have $1 million and you’re asking this question in California, the answer is no,” it says.

Top 5 States Where Your Dollar Will Last the Shortest

Hawaii

$1 million will last: 11 years, 11 months

California

$1 million will last: 16 years, 5 months

Alaska

$1 million will last: 17 years, 0 months