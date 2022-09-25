By

What a great world. If you are viewed as a corrupt member of the Board of Supervisors in L.A., and a Progressive, you get a heads up about your home being raided. If you are a sheriff, enforcing the law, that Supervisor wants you out of office, in the middle of the term—regardless of the fact the people elected him? ““Supervisor Kuehl gave a live television interview to Fox 11 News, in which she said the following: ‘KUEHL: I heard from County Counsel last night that she got a tip from Max that this search would happen? REPORTER: Max Huntsman? KUEHL: Yes, from Max Huntsman that this search would happen this morning.'” The report goes on to say that “tipping off a target of a search warrant prior to the execution of the warrant is a crime” citing penal code section 148 that “prohibits obstruction officers in the execution of their duties including serving search warrants” and penal code 168 which “prohibits public officials (prosecutors, judges, clerks or peace officers) from disclosing the fact that a search warrant has been issued, prior to. Its execution, for the purpose of preventing the search of seizure of property.” Has Kuehl turned in the corrupt official—or sent flowers? How corrupt in L.A. County? You would think Chicago Mayor Lightfoot was in charge.

Supervisor Kuehl investigation: Court documents reveal she was tipped off before raid

By Kelli Johnson and Mary Stringini, Fox11, 9/23/22

LOS ANGELES – New details continue to emerge in the investigation involving Los Angeles County Supervisor Shelia Kuehl amid a corruption probe.

On Friday, FOX 11 obtained court documents that allege Supervisor Kuehl was tipped off by her staff prior to her Santa Monica home being raided on Sept. 14.

In the documents, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department lead investigator Sgt. Max Fernandez shares the content of text messages that were exchanged between Kuehl and her staff before the raid.

Fernandez states in the documents the investigation began on Sept. 11, 2019, when a whistleblower from the MTA reported illegal conduct to the LASD.

Fernandez goes on to cite an exclusive on-camera interview with FOX 11 that Kuehl gave while her home was in the process of being searched.

“Supervisor Kuehl gave a live television interview to Fox 11 News, in which she said the following: ‘KUEHL: I heard from County Counsel last night that she got a tip from Max that this search would happen?

REPORTER: Max Huntsman?

KUEHL: Yes, from Max Huntsman that this search would happen this morning.'”

The report goes on to say that “tipping off a target of a search warrant prior to the execution of the warrant is a crime” citing penal code section 148 that “prohibits obstruction officers in the execution of their duties including serving search warrants” and penal code 168 which “prohibits public officials (prosecutors, judges, clerks or peace officers) from disclosing the fact that a search warrant has been issued, prior to. Its execution, for the purpose of preventing the search of seizure of property.”